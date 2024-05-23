Inside The Vikings

Vikings Express Confidence in Blake Brandel as Starting Left Guard

Brandel has "earned this opportunity," according to OC Wes Phillips.

Will Ragatz

Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Aug 27, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Blake Brandel (64) stretches before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
When the Vikings re-signed restricted free agent offensive lineman Blake Brandel on a three-year, $9.5 million deal this offseason, it didn't seem like an indication that he was on track to be their starting left guard this season. In today's NFL, a little over $3 million per year is high-end backup money for a guy who has made spot starts at both left tackle and right guard in his career. But then the Vikings didn't do anything else to address that position, whether that might've meant bringing back incumbent starter Dalton Risner (who remains unsigned) or drafting a guard before the final round.

Week 1 is a long ways away and things could still change, but for the time being, Brandel is essentially unopposed as the Vikings' left guard. Neither free agent Dan Feeney (1 year, $1.8 million) nor seventh-rounder Michael Jurgens are realistic competitors for that role. Barring a Risner reunion or a different addition, Minnesota will go into the season with Brandel starting at a position he's never played in the NFL. His work as a backup over the last two seasons (six games and three starts at LT in 2022; three games and two starts at RG in 2023) give them confidence that the 2020 sixth-round pick is ready to make the leap to starting for the first time.

"I'm really excited about Blake," offensive coordinator Wes Phillips said this week. "I feel like he gets bigger every time I see him. He's just a massive man on the inside. But he's in great shape, he's always been very coachable. You talk about technique, fundamentals, footwork, hand placement, all the things that are critical for the O-line — one false step for an O-lineman could be a catastrophe — it's been very encouraging so far with him stepping into that starting spot on the left. I think it'll only grow, the more experience, the more reps he gets. He's been a guy that, any time he's been put in a game at several positions, has come through for us. We haven't forgotten that. I think he's earned this opportunity."

The 6'7", 315-pound Brandel played left tackle at Oregon State. He made his first NFL appearances at LT in 2022, playing 274 snaps while filling in for an injured Christian Darrisaw. He then moved to guard last season, playing 163 snaps at RG. Left guard will be a new challenge, but the Vikings believe he's ready.

