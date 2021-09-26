WFT Digs Early 21-Point Hole with Turnovers in Buffalo

Early in the game, Washington digs the hole deeper with turnovers

The 1-1 Washington Football Team desperately needs a good showing and a win. On Sunday they're facing the 1-1 Buffalo Bills on the road, trying to get their defense back on track, and trying to make another showing on offense with young quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Washington's first drive resulted in a three-and-out, gaining just nine yards. That initial drive was on the heels of a Buffalo Bills' eight-play, 75-yard touchdown drive on their first possession of the game.

The ensuing Washington drive fared even worse than the first, with a Logan Thomas fumble after a 17-yard pass catch-and-run. Thomas made a nice catch and was trying to extend the play when he fumbled just before being tackled.

The following Bills' drive netted another seven points after an eight-play, 52-yard drive, and a seven-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Josh Allen to wide receiver Zack Moss that took 4:12 off the clock and gave the Bills a 14-0 lead.

The next drive for the Washington Football Team needed points to keep stride with the scoring of Buffalo, but resulted in another turnover. A short pass from Heinicke to wideout Tery McLaurin was intercepted by the Bills' Jordan Poyer and returned 28 yards to the Washington 17.

That Bills drive also resulted in points, going just three plays, 17 yards, and taking just 55-seconds off the clock.

It gave the Bills a 21-0 lead over Washington and it's the most turnovers by Washington in a game this season, as they had just one previously in each game against the Chargers and Giants, respectively.

