BREAKING: Washington Football Team Seeks Trade For O-Lineman Morgan Moses

The Washington Football Team is continuing their tinkering with the offensive line.

ASHBURN -- Charles Leno, come on down. And Morgan Moses, head on out.

The Washington Football Team, having just signed Leno and having just drafted Sam Cosmi, is moving on from long-time starting tackle Morgan Moses, sources tell NFL Network, and while doing so also giving Moses the freedom to seek his own trade.

Moses is due $7.75 million in 2021 salary ... which is obviously one of the reasons for the move.

But so it the crowded O-line room now in D.C. Leno, the former Chicago Bears veteran left tackle, is signed on with the Washington Football Team, having agreed to a one-year, $5 million deal.

The new WFT tackle started every game for the last five years in Chicago.

Leno wanted to stay on the left side, eventually leading to the signing in D.C. He'll be added to the mix and it's hard to see him not starting in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Cornelius Lucas, Leno's former teammate in Chicago, will likely slide to the swing position. We had recently assumed that Moses would be slated to start on the right side, as he has been a 100-straight-game fixture for the WFT. We have noted that the WFT had also re-signed David Sharpe ... that maybe Geron Christian would eventually be released ... and of course the drafting of Texas' Sam Cosmi with the No. 51 overall pick last month is huge ...

For the future. Or maybe for the present.

The WFT just used the draft and free agency to get just a bit better in the O-line. Now they are trying to get more affordable ... and planning on using the trade market to do so.