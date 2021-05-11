Washington Lineman Cornelius Lucas Fires Back At Media 'Clowns'

The Washington Football Team hosted veteran left tackle Charles Leno on Monday, and the man he might be replacing is salty with the media

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team hosted former Bears veteran left tackle Charles Leno Jr. on Monday.

READ MORE: Former Bears Tackle Leno Coming to Visit

That interest did not immediately mean a contract for Leno, who started every game over the last five years for Chicago on the blind side of the offensive line.

But if Leno does decide to join Washington, he would likely be replacing veteran incumbent Cornelius Lucas, who was his former teammate with the Bears until Lucas joined Washington last offseason.

In Chicago, Lucas was the backup/swing tackle and arrived in Washington with very little playing experience on the left side. He was pressed into that role because Geron Christian struggled and then was injured.

Leno is viewed by most as the automatic starter on the left side (if he signs) and that perception didn't sit kindly with Lucas on Twitter.

So what other way can we take that as Lucas is frustrated with the national media that he feels doesn't know about him or who he is.

(The media does in fact know Lucas. But yes, if you were referred to as “a hole” or “a void,” sure, that’s unpleasant.).

READ MORE: Washington WR Dyami Brown 'A Steal' Of NFL Draft, Says Cris Collinsworth

Our frank assessment: If Leno signs in Washington, it might be labeled a 'competition' in public, just like QB Ryan Fitzpatrick's perch is being labeled.

But the truth is be that Leno would be paid as a short-term starter and expected to be No. 1 on the depth chart. … and rookie Sam Cosmi will be among the future hopes. About that Lucas can be upset at the so-called 'clowns' … but that's also the reality..