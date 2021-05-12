Washington BREAKING: WFT Opens NFL Week 1 At Home Vs. Herbert & Chargers

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night, but we already know the WFT has an early high-profile meeting.

The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT, but the network partners involved are allowed a Week 1 "early release'' - and the Washington Football Team has an early high-profile meeting.

The Washington Football Team will open the 2021 season at home against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 12 on CBS, the broadcast network announced Wednesday morning. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.

There is no shortage of "buzz'' around the WFT right now; they are, after all, the defending NFC East champs, they've added "name'' players to the offense and the Chase Young-led defense has a chance to be elite.

And that "buzz'' will accelerate if coach Ron Rivera's club can win early, against Chargers QB Justin Herbert and beyond.

Here are the teams Washington is set to play this fall:

2021 Home Opponents

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

2021 Road Opponents

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

Denver Broncos

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills (added game as a part of new 17-game schedule)

The thing is full of intrigue and challenges and "buzz'' ... and enough fun packed in there to lure us into a guessing game of exactly what all 17 games might look like - who, what, when, where, the works - including some cynicism over the NFL's habit of giving the Washington Football team some rather difficult hoops to jump through. (See below.)

We hope we end up wrong there ... but we are pretty sure we are right about this: Week 1 for the Washington Football Team has the chance to be the start of something big ... something more than just "buzz.''