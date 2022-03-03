Commanders Contracts: Washington Meets With Reps for Terry McLaurin, Landon Collins, 3 Others

That hitch in negotiations: Washington does not want to over-commit in any area until it knows what direction it will go in terms of acquiring a new quarterback.

INDIANAPOLIS - For the Washington Commanders and the NFL scouting combine, it's not just about NFL Draft prep; it's also a football convention here in Indianapolis, and a chance for GM Martin Mayhew to start meeting with agents for free-agent players.

Mayhew said Wednesday that the team has met or would meet with the agents of three coming free agents, safety Bobby McCain, running back J.D. McKissic, and wide receiver Cam Sims. Additionally, Mayhew said, the team is also using Indy to meet the agents of players still under contract, like safety Landon Collins and wide receiver Terry McLaurin.

McLaurin McLaurin Collins, McLaurin

In the case of the latter two, they are already under contract but can be due extensions. Mayhew indicated that making sure key free agents are retained is the priority as shopping season officially opens on March 16 - but there is a hitch there as well.

That hitch: Washington does not want to over-commit in any area until it knows what direction it will go in terms of acquiring a new quarterback.

What is up with Aaron Rodgers (staying in Green Bay?), Russell Wilson (playing nice with the Seahawks?) and Deshaun Watson (with a door just closed)? Washington needs to have the money to commit there before it commits to less-important slots.

“When the negotiation period begins ("legal tampering'' on March 14), they'll have the opportunity to go out and talk to other teams, and we want them to keep us informed as to where they are contractually and what kind of offers they’re looking at,” Mayhew said of his club's free agents. “That’s what our purpose here is, to express that we want those guys back.”

In other words, Mayhew and Washington are not spending time in Indy locking down new deals, but rather, putting down the groundwork for them.

Draft a quarterback? Trade for a veteran? Ron Rivera is not ruling anything out.

McLaurin and Collins figure on the roster already - though Washington could look to save money by parting with Collins. Also locked in is defensive end Montez Sweat, as Washington will likely exercise its fifth-year option to retain him into 2023.

One big loss that seems to be on the horizon: All-Pro right guard Brandon Scherff, who was franchise-tagged twice and now seems destined for free agency. Mayhew expressed regret about having "negotiated in the media'' (our words) previously regarding Scherff.

This time around, Mayhew said, "I'm planning to work with him and his agent in the way it should be done.”