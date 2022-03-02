Dolphins Trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson? Miami Gives Final Answer

The Miami Dolphins are willing to talk about Watson. But are unwilling to trade for him.

The Houston Texans aren't yet ready to trade Deshaun Watson. But at least they are now talking about him.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are willing to talk about Watson. But are unwilling to trade for him.

Said Dolphins GM Chris Grier on Wednesday: “The door is shut on Deshaun.''

That is a full change of direction from where Miami was as recently as the October trade deadline, when the two teams talked seriously about a blockbuster trade, as TexansDaily.com reported at the time.

But now? It's back to the drawing board for Houston.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio addressed the troubled star quarterback Tuesday at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, saying the organization is assessing the situation "day to day."

Watson, who led the NFL in passing in 2020 but sat out the 2021 season, asked the team for a trade more than a year ago and is still facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault charges. His lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said in court last month that the Harris County District Attorney will likely decide by April 1 whether Watson will be criminally charged.

Watson remains under contract, but is expected to be traded before the start of the 2022 season.

Speaking at a podium before the media at Lucas Oil Stadium, Caserio addressed Watson and the team's philosophy and strategy in handling the sticky situation.

"We've talked about (Watson) as a group," Caserio said. "We're day to day in terms of handling that. Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing for the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Asked how often his staff discusses Watson's situation, solution and/or possible landing spots via trade, Caserio said it was barely brought up during the past season.

"I think the only strain is the discussion (the media) had," he said. "I think you guys have probably spent more time on it than we have."



That, of course, is rather ridiculous; the trade efforts, the legal entanglements and Watson's in-limbo status as a semi-Texan has been for a year an ominous dark cloud hovering over NRG Stadium.

One seemingly sure thing about Watson's future is that it won't be as a Texan. He has in the past pined for Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians, and his private quarterback coach this week harpooned Houston's 2020 receiving corps as "Walmart" quality.

And now comes along another seemingly sure thing: Watson won't be a Dolphin, either.