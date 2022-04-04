Commanders' Top 3 NFL Draft Priorities: Can Washington Fill Them?

An NFL.com article narrowed down the Washington Commanders' biggest needs to just three, but are they right?

The big question the Washington Commanders will need to ask themselves entering the NFL Draft is simple - Is Carson Wentz THE guy?

If the answer is yes, then targeting a wide receiver in the first round may be the way to go.

If the answer is no, then perhaps an heir should be carefully considered.

In their recent ranking of top three post-free agency needs, NFL.com has posed this very question.

Biggest needs: WR, S, CB A case could be made that quarterback remains a draft need for the Commanders, even after the significant investment in Carson Wentz. If Washington really is in win-now mode, though, it best find Terry McLaurin a complement and shore up the secondary.

If Wentz is indeed viewed as a “win-now” starter, but perhaps nothing more, then the Commanders need to weigh their priorities.

Is their prime pick worth gambling on a replacement, assuming there are wide receivers later that can provide from Day 1? Or, do their needs at receiver now outweigh their need for an heir apparent at quarterback?

If the former argument wins out, then the likes of Kenny Pickett, Sam Howell or Desmond Ridder have to be on the cards at 11 - assuming Malik Willis is already gone.

If their need at wide receiver is more pressing, then Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, or Drake London could all be options in the first round - any of whom, partnered with McLaurin, could provide a dangerous duo for years to come.

However, if by some miracle safety Kyle Hamilton's recent underwhelming 40 time hampers his draft stock and causes him to fall to 11 - then Washington would be crazy not to snap him up in a heartbeat.

Otherwise, Daxton Hill or Jalen Pitre could be names to watch for if the Commanders decide to bulk up their secondary early on.

But in case it wasn't made crystal clear - All of this depends on their confidence in Carson. In that sense, the NFL Draft in Washington will be telling.