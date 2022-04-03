D.K. Metcalf Trade: Commanders Shortcut to Helping Carson Wentz?

“Bold” is winning. Carson Wentz could use some “bold.”

A DK Metcalf trade to the Washington Commanders? It would in theory accelerate the progress of Carson Wentz and company.

The Seattle Seahawks buzz about possibly dealing the 24-year-old standout persist … though we wonder why a rebuilding Seattle team wouldn’t just want to build around him.

The Commanders are looking for a wide receiver to complement Terry McLaurin on the outside. And while there will be several options in the draft, they might not be more explosive than the fourth-year pro.

But that’s no sure thing. Nor is the early-season availability of Curtis Samuel, who missed nearly all of last season with injuries

Seattle is publicly saying that Metcalf is not on the trade block. But the rumors aren’t going away.

Rather than use a high pick on a receiver to team with McLaurin with the hope that the rookie will become a star catching passes from Carson Wentz …

Why not use an early-round pick to trade more a sure thing in Metcalf?

Is that experience a reason to try to be bold again? Or a reason to be gun-shy?

The big, physical Seahawks star is coming off another fine season, appearing in all 17 games and catching 75 passes for 967 yards and a career-high 12 touchdowns in 2021.

Metcalf is also an iron man, as he has not missed a game so far in his three-year career.

Want “bold”? There have already been blockbuster trades in the NFL this offseason, some boldly involving star wide receivers (Davante Adams to the Raiders, Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins). “Bold” is winning the arms race. The team that trades for Metcalf, should Seattle choose to move him, will be announcing its entry into that arms race. And if it’s Washington? Wentz’ offense would hit the accelerator.