David Patten, Former Washington & Patriots WR, Dies at 47

David Patten, the former Washington Football Team receiver who achieved his greatest fame as a three-time Super Bowl winner with the New England Patriots, died Thursday at the age of 47.

Patten was killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday near Columbia, South Carolina. The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a motorcycle driver crossed the median and caused a crash involving multiple cars. The coroner’s office has identified the motorcycle driver as Patten.

Patten signed with the Patriots as a free agent in 2001 and became a target in Tom Brady's first season as the starting quarterback. Patten helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles in his four seasons in New England.

On Oct. 21, 2001 against the Indianapolis Colts, Patten became the first player since 1979 to catch, run and throw for a touchdown in the same game.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement. "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl champion."

Patten played in 147 games for five teams in his 12-year NFL career with the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Patriots, Washington and New Orleans Saints. He tallied 324 receptions for 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns.

His stint in Washington began when he signed a $13 million contract and became a starter, catching 22 passes for 217 before being injured. He caught four passes in 2006 before being released.

Patten is survived by his wife Galiena and four children - David, Daquan, Quinton and Mia.