    December 24, 2021
    WFT's Special Teams Standout Hospitalized In Car Wreck

    Deshazor Everett was involved in a fatal car wreck on Thursday evening
    According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia, Washington Football Team defensive back Deshazor Everett was the driver in a fatal car accident Thursday night. 

    The passenger in the car Everett was driving was identified as Olivia S. Peters. Peters, 29, died at a local hospital from her injuries suffered in the crash.

    According to the release from the Sheriff’s Office, Everett was driving a 2010 Nissan GT-R around 9:15 p.m., when the vehicle “left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over.” Everett was taken to the hospital with "serious but non-life-threatening injuries," as confirmed by Washington's staff. 

    The team released a statement early Friday morning: 

    "We've been made aware of an automobile accident last night involving Deshazor Everett," WFT's statement read. "A passenger in his vehicle lost their life and we extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends who lost a loved one. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy. Our team has alerted the league office and is working with local authorities as we continue to gather more information. We will have no further comment at this time."

    Everett, 29, has been a member of the team since 2015 after going undrafted out of Texas A&M. This season, the veteran recorded 10 total tackles and was a prime contributor on special teams. 

    For his career, Everett has recorded 170 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and two interceptions. He was named Washington's special teams captain in 2020. 

    WashingtonSI will continue to keep you up to date on Everett's health and status with the team moving forward. 

