Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL Says There Has Been 'No Discussion' of Moving Week 16 Games

Author:

The NFL moved three games last week due to rising COVID-19 numbers, pushing Browns–Raiders to Monday and Eagles–Washington and Rams–Seahawks to Tuesday. With the latest strain of the virus, the omicron variant, spreading across the country, a number of teams are dealing with serious roster crunches this week as well, just days before most Week 16 games are slated to be played.

The Texas, Jets, Ravens and Saints all have double-digit numbers of players on the COVID-19/reserve list. Even so, with just days to decide, the NFL says it does not plan to push any games this weekend.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said there has been “no discussion of changing the status of any game” for Week 16, per ProFootballTalk.

Of the games most likely to be impacted, Jets–Jaguars, Bengals–Ravens and Texans–Chargers are all set for 1 p.m. ET kickoffs on Sunday afternoon.

Saints–Dolphins is this week's scheduled Monday Night Football game, kicking off at 8:15 p.m. ET on Dec. 27.

SI Recommends

Last week's games were the first of the 2021 season to be moved due to COVID-19. The NFL has amended its testing protocols for vaccinated players, which could lower the number of positive tests but could also allow asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 to slip through the cracks. On Thursday, the league's chief medical officer Allen Sills said that league data indicates that those without symptoms are very unlikely to spread the virus.

“We’ve really not seen this phenomenon that people have discussed, which is asymptomatic people in the facility spreading the virus to others,” Sills said, per ESPN. “As we’ve gone back and looked throughout the entire season, what we’ve seen consistently is that when people have symptoms, that’s when they seem to be contagious to others.

“Our data has been consistent of that throughout the season, and I think it’s particularly true of this new variant, with omicron, of what we’re seeing.”

Sills's statements are a significant departure from the CDC, which still recommends quarantine for those with asymptomatic COVID-19 cases.

More NFL Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jared Goff attempts a pass for the Lions.
NFL

Dan Campbell: It's "Unlikely" Jared Goff Plays Sunday

The Lions may have to start Tim Boyle at quarterback.

A fan dressed as Santa Claus at a Cleveland Browns game
NFL

A Look at the Holiday Gifts NFL Players Give and Get

Cognac and tequila. Scooters and mowers. In what has become a competition unto itself, one agency details the kind of presents being handed out by NFL players.

Justin Tucker in action for the Ravens.
NFL

Justin Tucker Addresses John Harbaugh's Two-Point Call

Harbaugh's decision didn't work out for the Ravens.

Washington's Deshazor Everett makes a tackle against Pittsburgh.
NFL

Report: WFT’s Deshazor Everett Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Everett’s passenger, a 29-year old woman, was killed in the accident, according to authorities.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Inside the NFL's COVID-19 Saga

A look at how the league worked through its most recent outbreak, from those who dealt with it. Plus, previewing Week 16.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Denzel Valentine.
NBA

NBA Christmas Games: One Thing to Watch for Each Matchup

Christmas will be marked by who doesn't play, but since basketball will indeed be played, here’s one thing to watch for during all five games.

Florida/UCF brawl
College Football

Brawl Breaks Out Between Florida, UCF After Gasparilla Bowl

Things got heated between the Gators and Knights after the game.

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) hangs onto a pass while being tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Divaad Wilson (9).
College Football

Florida WR Justin Shorter Carted Off Field After Scary Injury

Both the Gators and Knights took a knee during the Gasparilla Bowl as trainers tended to the redshirt junior.