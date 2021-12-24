Skip to main content
December 24, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: WFT’s Deshazor Everett Involved in Fatal Car Accident

Author:

Deshazor Everett, a seventh-year safety for the Washington Football Team, was reportedly involved in a fatal car accident on Thursday night. A 29-year old woman named Olivia Peters, his passenger in the car, was killed by injuries sustained in the accident, according to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office.

“The driver of a 2010 Nissan GT-R was traveling north on Gum Spring Road near Ticonderoga Road when around 9:15 p.m. the vehicle left the right side of the roadway, struck several trees, and rolled over,” the report reads.

Everett is not named in the sheriff’s office release, but has been confirmed as the driver by multiple reports, as well as the team. He is “being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries,” according to the sheriff's office.

Everett has played in every game for Washington this season, primarily on special teams. He played a season-high 26 defensive snaps against the Raiders in the team’s 17–15 win Dec. 5.

SI Recommends

There is currently little information about the nature of his injuries, or how the accident will impact his status with the team.

Washington Football Team released a statement moments ago confirming Everett's involvement in the accident.

Washington is scheduled to play at Dallas on Sunday.

More NFL Coverage:

For more news on the Washington Football Team, head over to Washington Football.

YOU MAY LIKE

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski talks with quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Play
NFL

GamePlan: Inside the NFL's COVID-19 Saga

A look at how the league worked through its most recent outbreak, from those who dealt with it. Plus, previewing Week 16.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Denzel Valentine.
NBA

NBA Christmas Games: One Thing to Watch for Each Matchup

Christmas will be marked by who doesn't play, but since basketball will indeed be played, here’s one thing to watch for during all five games.

Florida/UCF brawl
College Football

Brawl Breaks Out Between Florida, UCF After Gasparilla Bowl

Things got heated between the Gators and Knights after the game.

Florida Gators wide receiver Justin Shorter (4) hangs onto a pass while being tackled by UCF Knights defensive back Divaad Wilson (9).
College Football

Florida WR Justin Shorter Carted Off Field After Scary Injury

Both the Gators and Knights took a knee during the Gasparilla Bowl as trainers tended to the redshirt junior.

Hawai'i
College Football

Hawai’i Bowl Canceled Due to COVID-19 Issues

An outbreak within the Rainbow Warriors program has forced the cancelation of the Hawai’i Bowl.

Dec 29, 2019; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead (23) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field.
NFL

Jags RB Ryquell Armstead Developed Myocarditis After COVID-19

The Jacksonville running back spent the entire 2020 campaign on the COVID-19 list after testing positive in August.

Muffet McGraw
College Basketball

Muffet McGraw: ESPN Is Biased Toward UConn

The ex-Notre Dame coach believes ESPN has “complete bias” for UConn.

Oct 5, 2020; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; NFL logo on goalpost padding during the game between the Atlanta Falcons and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.
NFL

NFL: Asymptomatic Individuals Not Spreading COVID-19

More than 300 players are reportedly on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, most reportedly having little to no symptoms.