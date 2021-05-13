EXCLUSIVE: Charles Leno Explains Washington Signing - 'It Fits Who I Am'

ASHBURN, Va. -- New Washington Football Team left tackle Charles Leno Jr. seems like a super-smart, hard-working dude that everyone would want on their side.

The former Chicago Bears agreed to terms on a one-year, $5 million dollar contract with the WFT on Wednesday. ... and in his visit with us shortly after, explained the logic of his move.

"It fits who I am," Leno said of his WFT connection.

As a seventh-round pick, nothing has come easy for Leno, who turned himself into an every-week starter for the Bears on the left side.

You don't get to 93 straight starts with a lax attitude.

"I'm a competitor first and foremost," Leno told Pete Medhurst and myself on The TEAM 980 Wednesday afternoon.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes to try and win the game, to win my blocks," Leno added.

He said that what he saw in the WFT last year watching some cross-film and some games that popped on TV was a team that fought. And that's his "fit.''

The former Bear said he was surprised to get released by Chicago, but the opportunity to find a new team was exciting.

Leno is a young dad who just had his first child 11 months ago and is due to have another child on Thursday. He tells The Team 980 that his wife will be induced with their second new addition and then it will arrive here in Washington once things settle down.

An interesting part of his move is reuniting with former Chicago offensive lineman and a current tackle for Washington, Cornelius Lucas, who took over the left side last year when Geron Christian was hurt and ineffective.

Leno believes competition with Lucas - who spoke out this week about the media's disrespect of him - and their pre-existing relationship will allow things to be fine.

Washington seemed to have signed a bargain all things considered. If Leno doesn't work out for whatever reason, it's a short-term marriage.

Both sides could work out an extension during the season if a mutual desire exists. But for now? Everything is a fit.