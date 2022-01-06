How to Watch WFT at Giants: Taylor Heinicke's Future in Washington

While the Washington Football Team's season may feel over, there's one last game to be played at the New York Giants on Sunday. While many are wondering what the franchise's new nickname will be, there's still the question of the next franchise quarterback.

No matter what happens this offseason, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said quarterback Taylor Heinicke is here to stay.

"If we do bring a guy [QB] in ... and however that happens, Taylor's going to be here. ... I know what his makeup is and he's going to be ready to compete," Turner said. "I think Taylor's definitely going to be a factor."

Heinicke has been up and down this season. He'll throw for 290 yards and score three touchdowns one game and two interceptions the next.

"I've never really had the opportunity to know what it's really like to be a starter. It's a lot of work ... and stress, " Heinicke said. "It's everything that you can imagine, but it's where you've always wanted to be. I've learned a lot. Hopefully, I get another chance at it."

The former Old Dominion standout has thrown for more than 3,000 yards, passed for 20 touchdowns and 15 picks this season. Heinicke's future in Washington may be uncertain, but coach Ron Rivera knows the starter's place right now.

"I feel a sense of loyalty to what Taylor has done so far this year," Rivera said. "I still think Taylor gives us our best chance to win."

