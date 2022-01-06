Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

How to Watch WFT at Giants: Taylor Heinicke's Future in Washington

QB Taylor Heinicke will be back next season, but in what role?

While the Washington Football Team's season may feel over, there's one last game to be played at the New York Giants on Sunday. While many are wondering what the franchise's new nickname will be, there's still the question of the next franchise quarterback. 

No matter what happens this offseason, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said quarterback Taylor Heinicke is here to stay.

"If we do bring a guy [QB] in ... and however that happens, Taylor's going to be here. ... I know what his makeup is and he's going to be ready to compete," Turner said. "I think Taylor's definitely going to be a factor."

Heinicke has been up and down this season. He'll throw for 290 yards and score three touchdowns one game and two interceptions the next. 

"I've never really had the opportunity to know what it's really like to be a starter. It's a lot of work ... and stress, " Heinicke said. "It's everything that you can imagine, but it's where you've always wanted to be. I've learned a lot. Hopefully, I get another chance at it."

The former Old Dominion standout has thrown for more than 3,000 yards, passed for 20 touchdowns and 15 picks this season. Heinicke's future in Washington may be uncertain, but coach Ron Rivera knows the starter's place right now.

Recommended Articles

Ron Rivera Scott Turner © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Play

How to Watch WFT at Giants: Taylor Heinicke's Future in Washington

QB Taylor Heinicke will be back next season, but in what role?

58 seconds ago
Terry McLaurin
Play

LISTEN: Should McLaurin Play in WFT Finale?

Locked On Washington Football Team: Should Terry McLaurin Play in Washington Football Team Finale?

7 minutes ago
portis
Play

Washington BREAKING: Clinton Portis Sentenced to Prison for $4M Health-Care Fraud Scheme

Portis, who played seven seasons with the WFT, was charged with health care fraud related to claims regarding medical expenses and purchases following his retirement.

20 minutes ago

"I feel a sense of loyalty to what Taylor has done so far this year," Rivera said. "I still think Taylor gives us our best chance to win."

When: Sunday, Jan. 9, 1 p.m.

Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey 

Television: FOX

Odds: WFT -6.5/Total 38.5

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Ron Rivera Scott Turner © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

How to Watch WFT at Giants: Taylor Heinicke's Future in Washington

58 seconds ago
Terry McLaurin
News

LISTEN: Should McLaurin Play in WFT Finale?

7 minutes ago
portis
News

Washington BREAKING: Clinton Portis Sentenced to Prison for $4M Health-Care Fraud Scheme

20 minutes ago
Ron Rivera Jack Del Rio Philadelphia © Geoff Burke 2020 Sep 13
News

Don't Jack With Del Rio: Coach Makes Bold Statement On Washington Future

4 hours ago
rivera chase young
News

Washington Win vs. Loss: NFL Draft Order Prediction

5 hours ago
Tress Way
News

Washington Vet Shares ‘Friggin’ COVID Experience

18 hours ago
Charles Leno
News

Washington Extends Key O-Lineman With 3-Year Contract

19 hours ago
Ron Rivera
News

Is Washington Coach Rivera Still The Right Fit?

Jan 5, 2022