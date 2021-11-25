Skip to main content
    • November 25, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch WFT vs. Seattle: Can Washington Turn Season Around?

    The WFT's second primetime game of the year provides a chance to continue resurrection from 2-6
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team will be back under the bright lights this week on Monday Night Football against a hungry Seattle Seahawks team that has lost five out of its last six games.

    As Seattle tries to avoid its third straight loss, Washington hopes to win its third in row for the first time since last season. That win came against the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on MNF and was a turning point for the WFT's season. Washington has the opportunity to repeat that course. The question is: How long will this team continue playing "winning football"?

    The answer begins with quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

    "I think now you not only see him [Heinicke] giving these guys hope and believe we have a chance, but he is leading them," head coach Ron Rivera said. "If we're fortunate enough to take care of business and get to the second week of December where we play five straight division games, we have a chance."

    That opportunity starts against the Seahawks. 

    Let's not forget that quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and receiver Tyler Lockett will still be on the field come Monday night. The WFT defense has stopped Tampa Bay and Carolina's offense. Next up, a struggling yet still talented Seattle offense.

    Recommended Articles

    taylor-heinicke
    Play

    How to Watch WFT vs. Seattle: Can Washington Turn Season Around?

    The WFT's second primetime game of the year comes against the Seahawks who're trying to save its season, while Washington looks to further its year past the regular season.

    43 seconds ago
    Taylor-Heinicke-Russell-Wilson-0fa43147-fae6-495b-ab9f-3bbd87312ea6
    Play

    What Stats Predict for WFT vs. Seahawks

    If the games were played on paper, which side comes out on top?

    4 hours ago
    Logan Thomas
    Play

    LISTEN: Logan Thomas & Curtis Samuel Returning?

    Locked On Washington Football Team: Are Logan Thomas and Curtis Samuel close to returning for Washington Football Team?

    Nov 24, 2021

    Heinicke will be starting on MNF for the first time in his career. When the former Old Dominion standout has won this season, he's thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception. When Heinicke loses, he's thrown six touchdowns and eight interceptions. It's safe to say the 28-year old quarterback and his offense gives Washington a chance, it's just a matter of consistent scoring and fewer turnovers. 

    "I just try to do what's best with what I got," Heinicke said on Wednesday's press conference.

    When: Monday, November 29, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

    Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland 

    Television: ESPN

    Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

    Stream: Fubo TV

    taylor-heinicke
    News

    How to Watch WFT vs. Seattle: Can Washington Turn Season Around?

    43 seconds ago
    Taylor-Heinicke-Russell-Wilson-0fa43147-fae6-495b-ab9f-3bbd87312ea6
    News

    What Stats Predict for WFT vs. Seahawks

    4 hours ago
    Logan Thomas
    News

    LISTEN: Logan Thomas & Curtis Samuel Returning?

    Nov 24, 2021
    Taylor Heinicke
    News

    23 and Me: Can WFT Offense Score Enough to Keep Winning?

    Nov 23, 2021
    th carol
    News

    LISTEN: Did Taylor Heinicke Save Washington's Season?

    Nov 23, 2021
    mcc gar
    News

    Giants Fire Coach Garrett; Washington Moving Logan Thomas

    Nov 23, 2021
    cam payne
    News

    'We Saved Our Season,' Says Optimistic WFT Star

    Nov 22, 2021
    young tb down
    News

    WFT's Chase Young: Season-Ending Surgery Schedule

    Nov 22, 2021