How to Watch WFT vs. Seattle: Can Washington Turn Season Around?

The Washington Football Team will be back under the bright lights this week on Monday Night Football against a hungry Seattle Seahawks team that has lost five out of its last six games.

As Seattle tries to avoid its third straight loss, Washington hopes to win its third in row for the first time since last season. That win came against the 11-0 Pittsburgh Steelers on MNF and was a turning point for the WFT's season. Washington has the opportunity to repeat that course. The question is: How long will this team continue playing "winning football"?

The answer begins with quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

"I think now you not only see him [Heinicke] giving these guys hope and believe we have a chance, but he is leading them," head coach Ron Rivera said. "If we're fortunate enough to take care of business and get to the second week of December where we play five straight division games, we have a chance."

That opportunity starts against the Seahawks.

Let's not forget that quarterback Russell Wilson, wide receiver D.K. Metcalf and receiver Tyler Lockett will still be on the field come Monday night. The WFT defense has stopped Tampa Bay and Carolina's offense. Next up, a struggling yet still talented Seattle offense.

Heinicke will be starting on MNF for the first time in his career. When the former Old Dominion standout has won this season, he's thrown nine touchdowns and only one interception. When Heinicke loses, he's thrown six touchdowns and eight interceptions. It's safe to say the 28-year old quarterback and his offense gives Washington a chance, it's just a matter of consistent scoring and fewer turnovers.

"I just try to do what's best with what I got," Heinicke said on Wednesday's press conference.

When: Monday, November 29, 2021, 8:15 p.m.

Where: FedEx Field, Landover, Maryland

Television: ESPN

Radio: The Team 980/WMAL 105.9

Stream: Fubo TV