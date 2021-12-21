Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Battle of the Benches: WFT Taking Cowboys' Ploy to Philly

    Washington "copycats" Cowboys' bench strategy against Philadelphia.
    Author:

    The Washington Football Team has decided to bring its own benches to its remaining away games against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants. 

    WFT is borrowing the ploy from the rival Cowboys, who imported their own benches to the nation's capitol back in Week 14.

    "That's all the gamesmanship that goes with it. It's part of the mind games that people like to play," head coach Ron Rivera said reacting to Dallas' bench news.

    It may be Washington's turn to play mind games. The WFT was supposed to face the Eagles last Sunday, but due a COVID-19 outbreak in the nation's capitol, the game was moved to Tuesday.

    Recommended Articles

    WFT benches
    Play

    Battle of the Benches: WFT Taking Cowboys' Ploy to Philly

    Washington "copycats" Cowboys' bench strategy against Philadelphia.

    3 minutes ago
    WFT - Eagles Gibson
    Play

    Is Washington Football Team Built for Conservative COVID Games?

    Ron Rivera's squad thrives on close, low-scoring games

    1 hour ago
    0025CA6E-E39B-43D4-AF48-5D1D709CBD1F
    Play

    LISTEN: Can Garrett Gilbert Lead Washington to Victory?

    Locked On Washington Football Team: Gameday! Finally for the Washington Football Team vs. Philadelphia Eagles

    1 hour ago

    "This is cute and all but ... be different," Locked On WFT Podcast co-host Chris Russell said about Washington's bench news. "Don't just respond ... set the trend. Be proactive, not reactive." 

    The WFT has a short week to prepare for the Cowboys after Tuesday's game in Philadelphia. The team travels to Dallas for Sunday Night Football this week. "America's Team" won the first matchup against it's old-time rival, 27-20.

    "It doesn't matter what they throw at us, no matter what situation we're put in, we control it," Rivera said about COVID schedule changes. "If we sit there and worry about it, 'Oh my God, it's unfair, it's unfair,' we're going to focus about [it] not being fair as opposed what we have to do. So I want to make sure the guys understand I don't care what the situations are. All I care is we get the opportunity to line up and play football."

    While COVID brings many unknowns to Washington, it's for sure the team will always have its own bench for the rest of the season.

    WFT benches
    News

    Battle of the Benches: WFT Taking Cowboys' Ploy to Philly

    3 minutes ago
    WFT - Eagles Gibson
    News

    Is Washington Football Team Built for Conservative COVID Games?

    1 hour ago
    0025CA6E-E39B-43D4-AF48-5D1D709CBD1F
    News

    LISTEN: Can Garrett Gilbert Lead Washington to Victory?

    1 hour ago
    Montez Sweat
    News

    LISTEN: Could WFT's Montez Sweat Play vs. Eagles?

    3 hours ago
    B49C4E0D-E018-45F1-BEFD-D16E1D34F47A
    News

    Washington QBs Still in D.C.; Will COVID Allow Them to Make Eagles Game in Time?

    5 hours ago
    Antonio Gibson
    News

    What's Washington's Best Path to Playoffs?

    Dec 20, 2021
    Brandon Scherff
    News

    Washington BREAKING: 2 Key Roster Moves Made for Eagles

    Dec 20, 2021
    WFT - Eagles
    News

    Is Washington at Eagles an Elimination Game?

    Dec 20, 2021