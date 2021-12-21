Battle of the Benches: WFT Taking Cowboys' Ploy to Philly

The Washington Football Team has decided to bring its own benches to its remaining away games against the Philadelphia Eagles , the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants.

WFT is borrowing the ploy from the rival Cowboys, who imported their own benches to the nation's capitol back in Week 14.

"That's all the gamesmanship that goes with it. It's part of the mind games that people like to play," head coach Ron Rivera said reacting to Dallas' bench news.

It may be Washington's turn to play mind games. The WFT was supposed to face the Eagles last Sunday, but due a COVID-19 outbreak in the nation's capitol , the game was moved to Tuesday.

"This is cute and all but ... be different," Locked On WFT Podcast co-host Chris Russell said about Washington's bench news. "Don't just respond ... set the trend. Be proactive, not reactive."

The WFT has a short week to prepare for the Cowboys after Tuesday's game in Philadelphia. The team travels to Dallas for Sunday Night Football this week. "America's Team" won the first matchup against it's old-time rival, 27-20.

"It doesn't matter what they throw at us, no matter what situation we're put in, we control it," Rivera said about COVID schedule changes. "If we sit there and worry about it, 'Oh my God, it's unfair, it's unfair,' we're going to focus about [it] not being fair as opposed what we have to do. So I want to make sure the guys understand I don't care what the situations are. All I care is we get the opportunity to line up and play football."

While COVID brings many unknowns to Washington, it's for sure the team will always have its own bench for the rest of the season.