'Strength, Weight, Depth': Jason Wright Shares Thoughts on Commanders Name

'Strength, Weight, Depth': President Jason Wright Shares Thoughts on Commanders Name Change

Locked On Commanders: Washington Commander Reactions and Insight from Jason Wright and Joe Theismann

Washington Commanders president Jason Wright was tasked with a unique opportunity most NFL presidents don't get a chance to do when he was hired in August 2020.

The former running back led the way toward Washington's two-year rebranding project, which reached a major milestone Wednesday when the team officially became the Commanders.

"Commanders has a strength, weight and a depth that feels befitting of this 90-year-old franchise," Wright said.

Washington Commanders
Jason Wright Side © Brad Mills 2020 Oct 4
Jason Wright Solo © Geoff Burke 2021 Jan 9

When Wright took over as president, the team kept the Washington Football Team name for temporary purposes and looked at several different names as possibilities, but something about 'Commanders' stood out to Wright and the rebranding team.

"This is the one that grew over time with strength," Wright said.

Wright believes that the Commanders moniker "embodies the value of service and leadership" in the D.C. community and is woven into the culture not just in Washington's political scene but in its everyday citizens.

He also empathizes with those who don't like the name and aren't fully on board with it, but he believes that the name will grow on fans.

"We believe that this brand is strong enough to where you will find yourself in it over time," Wright said.

On this episode of "Locked On Commanders," host Chris Russell talks 1-on-1 with president Jason Wright to dive into more on the Commanders name change.

Chris also talks with former franchise quarterback Joe Theismann on his role in the name-changing process and discusses fan reactions to the name change.

Chris deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Commanders". For more podcasts and information, join us here.

