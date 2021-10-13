LISTEN: Is The Washington Football Team Broken?

After the Washington Football Team lost starting quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick in the first half of the first game of the season, it was easy to count this team out.

Since then, it's been a bumpy ride, but the WFT has managed to pull out two wins against two losses behind backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke.

Fitzpatrick isn't the only injury the team has had to deal with. Receiver Curtis Samuel has not seen significant reps due to a groin injury dating back to training camp. Tight end Logan Thomas has been shelved due to a hamstring injury. All-Pro offensive lineman Brandon Scherff, out with a knee injury, has been stung by the injury bug, too.

On top of all the injuries on offense, the defense has been shockingly bad after being one of the strongest units in the league last season.

Despite everything going against the WFT, the team is still standing and fighting. The three weeks before the Week 9 bye will be crucial with Kansas City Chiefs, Green Bay Packers and Denver Broncos coming up

If Washington isn't broken now, it could be after that gauntlet. That's when we'll find out where the WFT stands.

On this episode of "Locked On Washington Football Team," hosts Chris Russell is joined by Mark Tyler (Hogs Haven) to break down what's going on with the WFT.

Plus former Washington coach Jay Gruden shares his thoughts on Heinicke's performance so far this season.

Chris and David deal with all that and more on this episode of "Locked on Washington Football Team." For more podcasts and information, join us here.