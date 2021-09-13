Report: WFT's Fitzpatrick Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks

September 13, 2021
Publish date:

Report: WFT's Ryan Fitzpatrick Expected to Miss Multiple Weeks After Hip Injury

Author:

Washington quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is expected to miss multiple weeks due to the hip injury he suffered against the Chargers on Sunday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. 

According to NFL Network, Fitzpatrick is believed to have suffered a hip subluxation and he will undergo an MRI on Monday morning to determine the full extent of the injury. 

With nine minutes left in the second quarter and Washington down 10–6, Fitzpatrick was hit by Chargers linebacker Uchenna Nwosu as he released a throw. The 17-year NFL veteran immediately grabbed his side before being helped by the training staff. 

Taylor Heinicke entered the game for Fitzpatrick, completing 11 of 15 passes for 122 yards and a touchdown. Washington would go on to lose, 20-16. 

According to NFL Network, Heinicke is expected to be the team's starter going forward with Kyle Allen serving as Washington's backup.

While Cam Newton is a free agent and has previously played under Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, NFL Network reports that Washington is going to look internally for quarterback options before testing the free-agent market and potentially adding Netwon, or others.

The Football Team has a quick turnaround and will play the Giants Thursday night.

