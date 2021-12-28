LISTEN: What Really Happened Between Washington DL Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne?

Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne met in 2015 as teammates at Alabama. They played alongside each other for the 2015 Crimson Tide team that won a National Championship.

Two seasons later, the WFT drafted Allen with the 17th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. Then, the following year, it drafted Payne, reuniting the pair to play together once again.

For six of the past seven years, Allen and Payne have been teammates. Yet, the two looked like enemies on the sideline during the Sunday Night Football blowout loss to the Cowboys when Payne put his finger in Allen's face.

Washington went on to lose the game 56-14, the most points the WFT allowed in a game since 2010.

"It's all good," Daron Payne answered after the blowout by way of explaining his sideline skirmish with teammate Jonathan Allen. "You got brothers? You all fight, don't you?

"I don't think it takes a rocket scientist,” the Pro Bowler Allen said. “If you look at how that game went, I mean, emotions are high, things are high, things happen.”

While Allen and Payne appear to have made amends, we'll see how the pair respond in Week 17 with the season on the line against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Chris also talks about the burgundy and gold trying to overcome tragedy with Deshazor Everett being involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a woman in the passenger seat.

