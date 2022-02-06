Skip to main content

WATCH: Relive Sean Taylor's Massive Pro Bowl Hit on Brian Moorman

Late Washington great delivered an iconic moment in 2007 Pro Bowl

A football Sunday before the Super Bowl that feels a little bit empty? It must be Pro Bowl Sunday.

For the first time in NFL history, the Pro Bowl is set to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Pro Bowl has a ton of history, from its origins in Los Angeles to its iconic move to Hawaii. But in recent years, the Pro Bowl hasn't held much weight for football fans.

The NFL has tried to change the Pro Bowl to become more marketable in recent years, but its efforts with fantasy drafts and moving to Orlando have proven unsuccessful.

The game is merely an exhibition, a celebration and one last potential payday to the NFL's best not slated to compete in next week's Super Bowl. It's lost the magic it once had ... like it did in 2007.

Recommended Articles

sean taylor
Play

WATCH: Relive Sean Taylor's Massive Pro Bowl Hit on Brian Moorman

Late Washington great delivered an iconic moment in 2007 Pro Bowl

1 minute ago
1 minute ago
Dameon Pierce
Play

Senior Bowl Report: Which American Team Players Stood Out?

Coached by the Detroit Lions staff, these players had a strong NFL debut at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

39 minutes ago
39 minutes ago
Rachaad White 2
Play

Senior Bowl Standouts: Which Players Caught Washington's Eye?

Coached by the New York Jets staff, these players had a strong NFL debut at the 2022 Reese's Senior Bowl

17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Not many remember the final score of the 2007 Pro Bowl, but they do remember Sean Taylor's iconic hit on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman.

sean taylor
Sean Taylor SI.jfif

Here's another look to refresh your memory:

Taylor's hit on Moorman is considered to be one of the greatest and most memorable Pro Bowl moments of all-time and it was one of Taylor's final highlights of his career.

Just nine months following the Pro Bowl, Taylor was shot and killed in a robbery attempt at his home in Florida. He was 24 years old.

Had he not been shot, Taylor would have played in the 2008 Pro Bowl and likely would have made plenty more Pro Bowls for Washington. We were stripped of more iconic moments from the Washington all-time great.

The Washington organization retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey in October.

sean taylor
News

WATCH: Relive Sean Taylor's Massive Pro Bowl Hit on Brian Moorman

1 minute ago
Dameon Pierce
News

Senior Bowl Report: Which American Team Players Stood Out?

39 minutes ago
Rachaad White 2
News

Senior Bowl Standouts: Which Players Caught Washington's Eye?

17 hours ago
Untitled design
News

LOOK: Is Allen Recruiting QB Wilson to Join Commanders?

22 hours ago
jimmy aaron
News

Joe Theismann: Washington Commanders Must 'Bring In a New QB'

22 hours ago
Joe Theismann with Washington Commanders gear
News

LISTEN: What Does Joe Theismann Think of Commanders Name?

23 hours ago
C77176FF-2033-46AF-827E-6A95153FF9C8
News

'Strength, Weight, Depth': Jason Wright Shares Thoughts on Commanders Name

Feb 5, 2022
mayhew stafford
News

Do Commanders Regret Not Trading For Matthew Stafford?

Feb 4, 2022