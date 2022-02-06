WATCH: Relive Sean Taylor's Massive Pro Bowl Hit on Brian Moorman

A football Sunday before the Super Bowl that feels a little bit empty? It must be Pro Bowl Sunday.

For the first time in NFL history, the Pro Bowl is set to take place in Las Vegas at Allegiant Stadium.

The Pro Bowl has a ton of history, from its origins in Los Angeles to its iconic move to Hawaii. But in recent years, the Pro Bowl hasn't held much weight for football fans.

The NFL has tried to change the Pro Bowl to become more marketable in recent years, but its efforts with fantasy drafts and moving to Orlando have proven unsuccessful.

The game is merely an exhibition, a celebration and one last potential payday to the NFL's best not slated to compete in next week's Super Bowl. It's lost the magic it once had ... like it did in 2007.

Not many remember the final score of the 2007 Pro Bowl, but they do remember Sean Taylor's iconic hit on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman.

Sean T.

Here's another look to refresh your memory:

Taylor's hit on Moorman is considered to be one of the greatest and most memorable Pro Bowl moments of all-time and it was one of Taylor's final highlights of his career.

Just nine months following the Pro Bowl, Taylor was shot and killed in a robbery attempt at his home in Florida. He was 24 years old.

Had he not been shot, Taylor would have played in the 2008 Pro Bowl and likely would have made plenty more Pro Bowls for Washington. We were stripped of more iconic moments from the Washington all-time great.

The Washington organization retired Taylor's No. 21 jersey in October.