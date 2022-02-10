Goodell: NFL, Not Commanders, Will Conduct Snyder Investigation

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced at a Wednesday press conference that the league would conduct its own investigation into Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder's workplace misconduct and sexual harassment allegations.

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

“I do not see any way a team can do its own investigation of itself,” Goodell said. “That’s something we would do and we would do with an outside expert that would help us come to the conclusion of what the facts were, what truly happened, so we can make the right decision from there. We’ll treat that seriously.”

The announcement came just hours after the Commanders announced that it would launch its own investigation into the matters and hire an independent investigative team.

The investigative team will look into allegations made by Tiffani Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team.

Johnston told members of Congress last Thursday that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, tried to force her into his limo, hired prostitutes at an event at his home, and was involved in hazing an employee who is an recovering alcoholic.

Johnston was one of six former Washington employees participating in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's roundtable discussion, which explored the team's toxic culture and the NFL's overseeing of alleged sexual harassment and misconduct at the franchise.

"I learned on one specific occasion that when I was asked by my boss to attend a networking event - and oh, to dress "cute" - it was actually an orchestration by him and Dan Snyder to put me in a compromising, sexual situation," Johnston said.

Johnston said she once remove Snyder’s hand from her thigh during dinner and that afterward, Snyder attempted to push her into his limo.

"Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea … a very bad idea, Dan," Johnston said Snyder's attorney told the owner in an attempt to intervene.

As of now, there is no current timetable for the investigation.