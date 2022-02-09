Skip to main content

Washington Owner Dan Snyder Deploys New Strategy in Wake of Congressional Hearing

The Snyder saga continues ...

Following allegations made during a Congressional discussion in the Washington Commanders investigation, owner Dan Snyder is clapping back.

Dan Snyder © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Snyder Dallas Home © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Dan Snyder 2019 © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Snyder is hiring the Pallas Global Group LLC to specifically look into the allegations made by ex-employee Tiffani Johnston during last week's discussion on Capitol Hill.

Unlike the NFL, the Pallas Group will release a report to the public following its investigation.

Johnston, a former cheerleader and marketing manager for the team, told members of Congress last Thursday that Snyder harassed her at a team dinner, tried to force her into his limo, hired prostitutes at an event at his home, and was involved in hazing an employee who is an recovering alcoholic.

Johnston was one of six former Washington employees participating in the House Committee on Oversight and Reform's roundtable discussion, which explored the team's toxic culture and the NFL's overseeing of alleged sexual harassment and misconduct at the franchise.

"I learned on one specific occasion that when I was asked by my boss to attend a networking event - and oh, to dress "cute" - it was actually an orchestration by him and Dan Snyder to put me in a compromising, sexual situation," Johnston said.

Johnston said she once remove Snyder’s hand from her thigh during dinner and that afterward, Snyder attempted to push her into his limo.

"Dan, Dan, this is a bad idea … a very bad idea, Dan," Johnston said Snyder's attorney told the owner in an attempt to intervene.

As of now, there is no current timetable for the investigation.

Dan Snyder 2019 © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Owner Dan Snyder Deploys New Strategy in Wake of Congressional Hearing

