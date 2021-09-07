Source: Former WFT CB Jimmy Moreland Joins New Team

Jimmy Moreland is headed to the Lone Star State for 2021

Jimmy Moreland is on the move to the AFC South.

The Houston Texans were awarded the former Washington Football Team cornerback off waivers Tuesday, according to a WashingtonFootballSI.com source.

Moreland is healthy and ready to go, per the source. He is due base salaries of $850,000 and $765,000 over the next two seasons.

Moreland was waived-injured with a bruised knee and then released from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

READ MORE: 'It's definitely been a tough road': How Did Curtis Samuel Look In WFT Practice Return?

Moreland graded out with a 72.4 run defense last season, according to Pro Football Focus. He played 518 snaps at nickel corner in 2020.

Moreland (5-foot-11, 182 pounds) is a former seventh-round draft pick from James Madison University. He has 86 career tackles and one interception.

The Texans might find a usage for him starting somewhere in the defensive backfield. Last season, Moreland took reps both inside at the nickel position, and on the perimeter opposite Kendall Fuller.

This offseason, WFT added cornerback Williams Jackson III from the Cincinnati Bengals, and also drafted former Minnesota standout Benjamin St-Juste. According to early reports, Both St-Juste and Jackson will play the outside while, Fuller, who began his career as a nickel defender, will move back the position permanently.

READ MORE: High Praise for Rookie WRs

The Texans could feel content with veteran Desmond King at the nickel following the preseason. A former fourth-round selection from Iowa, King became an All-Pro inside during his three-and-half seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers before being traded midseason to the Tennessee Titans last fall.

Houston currently is projected to play Terrance Mitchell and Bradley Roby on the outside starting in Week 2 against the Cleveland Browns. Roby, the team's top cover man, will miss the season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars due to a six-game suspension handed out in 2020.

Roby missed the final five games last year for violating the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy. Texans coach David Culley has yet to announce who will start in place of Roby come Sunday, Sept. 12.

Moreland's status Week 1 against the Jaguars has yet to be announced by the Texans.

READ MORE: Why Fitzpatrick Will Never Shave