'Roster Full of Talent': Carson Wentz Reveals Excitement Playing For Commanders

The dust has settled and reality has set in. Carson Wentz is a Washington Commander.

Wentz's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, agreed to trade him Wednesday to the Commanders.

In the trade, the Commanders receive the 47th overall pick in this year's draft along with Wentz. Meanwhile, the Colts receive the 42nd overall pick and the Commanders' third-round picks in 2022 and 2023, but the 2023 pick can covert into a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of offensive snaps in 2022.

Wentz addressed his Colts fans and community in a tweet Sunday while also addressing Commanders fans for the first time.

"I'm looking forward to getting to Washington," Wentz said. "This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I'm going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can't wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall."

For Wentz, joining the Commanders marks his third team in three years after spending the 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and 2021 with the Colts.

Wentz has proven that he can win in the right situation. He was the starting quarterback for the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl, but tore his ACL late in the season.

Wentz has slightly regressed since his Super Bowl win, but still had a solid year in his first season with the Colts. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Even though Wentz may not be the shiniest toy on the shelf this offseason, he would be an upgrade to what the Commanders currently have and cost significantly less than other options on the market, considering it only took two third-round picks to bring Wentz to the Commanders.

Trading for Wentz doesn't exactly rule the Commanders out of the rookie quarterback conversation, but by trading for him, the team is making a strong investment with him under center.

According to Schefter, the Commanders are taking on his full contract. Wentz is set to make $63 million over the next three seasons and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2022 season.