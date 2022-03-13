Skip to main content

'Roster Full of Talent': Carson Wentz Reveals Excitement Playing For Commanders

The Commanders new quarterback has spoken.

The dust has settled and reality has set in. Carson Wentz is a Washington Commander.

C756232B-41B7-48C6-A055-9A448095367D

Carson Wentz

USATSI_17487634 (1)

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

Wentz's former team, the Indianapolis Colts, agreed to trade him Wednesday to the Commanders.

In the trade, the Commanders receive the 47th overall pick in this year's draft along with Wentz. Meanwhile, the Colts receive the 42nd overall pick and the Commanders' third-round picks in 2022 and 2023, but the 2023 pick can covert into a second-rounder if Wentz plays 70 percent of offensive snaps in 2022.

Wentz addressed his Colts fans and community in a tweet Sunday while also addressing Commanders fans for the first time.

"I'm looking forward to getting to Washington," Wentz said. "This organization has a rich history and a roster full of talent. I'm going to do everything I can this offseason to prepare for a special season, and I can't wait to see you at FedEx Field this fall."

For Wentz, joining the Commanders marks his third team in three years after spending the 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles and 2021 with the Colts.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ertz wentz
Play

Washington Sign Cardinals TE Zach Ertz for QB Carson Wentz?

Rumor has it that Washington is interested in pursuing the Arizona Cardinals tight end.

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
2 hours ago
Alexander Johnson
Play

Legal Tampering: 3 Defensive Free Agents to Watch for Washington

The NFL's open conversation period is getting set to start, and these defenders may be impacting the Commanders one way or another in 2022

By David Harrison5 hours ago
5 hours ago
Allen Robinson
Play

Legal Tampering: 3 Offensive Free Agents to Watch for Washington

The NFL's open conversation period is getting set to start, and the contracts will be flowing

By David Harrison21 hours ago
21 hours ago

Wentz has proven that he can win in the right situation. He was the starting quarterback for the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 when they won the Super Bowl, but tore his ACL late in the season.

Wentz has slightly regressed since his Super Bowl win, but still had a solid year in his first season with the Colts. He completed 62.4 percent of his passes for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns against seven interceptions.

Even though Wentz may not be the shiniest toy on the shelf this offseason, he would be an upgrade to what the Commanders currently have and cost significantly less than other options on the market, considering it only took two third-round picks to bring Wentz to the Commanders.

Trading for Wentz doesn't exactly rule the Commanders out of the rookie quarterback conversation, but by trading for him, the team is making a strong investment with him under center.

USATSI_17479619

Carson Wentz

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

RON RIVERA

Ron Rivera

According to Schefter, the Commanders are taking on his full contract. Wentz is set to make $63 million over the next three seasons and has a $28.2 million cap hit for the 2022 season.

ertz wentz
News

Washington Sign Cardinals TE Zach Ertz for QB Carson Wentz?

By Mike Fisher2 hours ago
Alexander Johnson
News

Legal Tampering: 3 Defensive Free Agents to Watch for Washington

By David Harrison5 hours ago
Allen Robinson
News

Legal Tampering: 3 Offensive Free Agents to Watch for Washington

By David Harrison21 hours ago
amari wash
News

Cowboys Trade 1-Time Washington Target Amari Cooper: NFL Tracker

By Washington Football StaffMar 12, 2022
hickswagner
News

Commanders Plan at LB? Sign Jordan Hicks or Bobby Wagner?

By Timm HammMar 12, 2022
Kenny Pickett
News

QB Kenny Pickett to Steelers? How Washington Draft Trade Can Help

By Jeremy BrenerMar 12, 2022
Washington Fans
News

Commander Carson Wentz? Washington Fans Don't Like It

By Andrew OliverosMar 11, 2022
chase carson
News

Chase Young Reveals Opinion on Washington QB Carson Wentz Trade

By Mike FisherMar 10, 2022