Washington Commanders Get Their Guy; What's Next?

A long, strenuous quarterback search has come to a close in Washington as the Commanders deal for Colts signal-caller Carson Wentz on Wednesday

The NFL quarterback carousel that started on Tuesday continued through Wednesday, as a day after Aaron Rodgers stayed in Green Bay and Russell Wilson joined the Broncos, the Washington Commanders have apparently found their guy in Carson Wentz.

The Commanders have agreed to a trade that will bring Wentz and a 2022 second-round pick to Washington from the Colts. In exchange, Washington sends its 2022 third-round pick and 2023 third-round pick west. The 2023 pick could become a second-round pick if Wentz plays 70 percent of the Commanders' offensive snaps. The two teams will also swap 2022 second-round picks.

The Colts are moving on from Wentz after just one season, a season where they failed to make the playoffs. Indianapolis acquired Wentz from the Eagles last offseason for what became a first-round pick.

Wentz, 29, threw for 3,563 yards and 27 touchdowns last season while throwing just seven interceptions. But he struggled in a Week 18 matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars in a loss that ultimately cost the Colts a playoff berth.

Commanders coach Ron Rivera indicated at the combine last week that the team was “trying to truly cover every base” with regard to the quarterback position and allegedly reached out to every NFL team while inquiring about the availability of signal-callers on their rosters.

Washington went into last season with NFL journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick as its starting quarterback but that didn't last one full game after he was injured for the year in the opener. Taylor Heinicke took over from there, and the Commanders clearly weren't comfortable with him as the long-term answer at quarterback.

But with Wentz now in the fold, what happens with Heinicke? Will the Commanders still look at drafting a quarterback with the No. 11 overall pick in next month's NFL Draft?

Wentz is technically under contract through 2024, but after 2022, there are no salary cap implications to release him. He's due $22 million this season plus a $5 million roster bonus next week.

Is Wentz the long-term answer the Commanders have been looking for? Or just a $27 million one-year stopgap to groom Liberty's Malik Willis or Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett?

Time will tell.