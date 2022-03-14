Skip to main content

Bills Sign Tim Settle; What Should Commanders Do Next For D-Line?

With Settle out of the picture, what happens now?

The Washington Commanders spent the first day of the legal tampering period subtracting from their roster, first on the offense with All-Pro Brandon Scherff, then on the defense with lineman Tim Settle.

Tim Settle © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Settle

Cornelius Lucas Tim Settle Jeremy Reaves © Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Jeremy Reaves (39), Cornelius Lucas (78) and Tim Settle (97)

RON RIVERA

Ron Rivera

Settle agreed to a two-year contract with the Buffalo Bills Monday afternoon.

Settle joined Washington in 2018 as a fifth-round selection out of Virginia Tech. During his four-year tenure in Washington, Settle missed just two games but also started in just two games.

He was seen primarily as a depth piece in the interior defensive line behind Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_16893924
Play

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Signs With Dolphins

Follow along with SI Washington Football as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL.

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
Play

Washington To Lose All-Pro: How Can Brandon Scherff Be Replaced?

The Washington Commanders will have to find a way to replace Brandon Scherff as he is likely to sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
2 hours ago
scherff
Play

Bye Bye Brandon: Washington OL Scherff Expected to Sign With Jacksonville Jaguars

The 2015 first-round pick was one of the longest-tenured players on the roster.

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
4 hours ago

But despite being a backup, Settle played an integral role for the Washington front seven for the past four seasons, opening up a hole in Jack Del Rio's defense.

Jack Del Rio 2 WFT © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Del Rio

MARTIN MAYHEW

Martin Mayhew

Jonathan Allen - © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Allen

Washington will likely first look at some cost-effective depth pieces in free agency before looking at the draft. Some players that fit this archetype include Indianapolis Colts lineman Isaac Rochell, Los Angeles Chargers lineman Christian Covington or Cleveland Browns lineman Malik McDowell. All of those guys are young, but can be a key third down player that forces the opposing offense to punt.

However, chances are, the team will draft a defensive lineman in the later rounds, similar to what the team did with Settle. As a fifth round pick, Settle has already defeated the average lifespan of an NFL player and is signed on to play two more seasons with the Bills, showing a sign that there is a lot to work with in Day 3 prospects.

Now, it's up to general manager Martin Mayhew to find his next Settle.

USATSI_16893924
News

NFL Free Agency Tracker: Cowboys' WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. Signs With Dolphins

By Washington Football Staff1 hour ago
Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen
News

Washington To Lose All-Pro: How Can Brandon Scherff Be Replaced?

By Greg Patuto2 hours ago
scherff
News

Bye Bye Brandon: Washington OL Scherff Expected to Sign With Jacksonville Jaguars

By Jeremy Brener4 hours ago
Ron Rivera Scott Turner © Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carson Wentz & Scott Turner: Match Made In Washington Heaven?

By Greg Patuto5 hours ago
Washington Commanders Template
News

Stud or Dud? Is Carson Wentz The Washington Commanders Savior?

By Timm Hamm8 hours ago
USATSI_16758240
News

Commanders All-In On Top Free Agent Safety Marcus Williams?

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
turner wentz
News

Washington Signing Scott Turner to New Deal to Mentor Carson Wentz: NFL Coaching Tracker

By Washington Football Staff21 hours ago
Kirk Cousins WSH © Noah K. Murray 2017 Dec 31
News

Washington Ex Kirk Cousins Signs 1-Year Vikings Extension

By Jeremy Brener22 hours ago