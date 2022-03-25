Skip to main content

If Commanders Draft QB Malik Willis? ‘You’ll Love Him!’ Says Sam Ponder

Willis' mobility is well-known. He showed off a big arm in the workout, too.

The Washington Commanders already have Carson Wentz. But ... 

And what Liberty quarterback Malik Willis did in his Pro Day workout and in a media session impressed, leaving ESPN’s Sam Ponder to offer some high praise for the talented young QB.

“After spending the last two days with and around Malik, I know one thing for sure …” Ponder tweeted. “His NFL teammates/fans will absolutely LOVE him.”

Ponder knows her way around this territory; in addition to being good at her job, she's married to Christian Ponder, the former NFL QB.

And in a video posted to a Liberty Flames fan account, Ponder explained why Willis threw as often as he did at the Pro Bowl.

The reason? He wanted his teammates to get some shine.

Willis' mobility is well-known. He showed off a big arm in the workout, too.

The Liberty standout is currently lined up to last to the back of Round 1, going to the Steelers at No. 20 in Mel Kiper Jr.’s mock draft. But ... no disrespect to Kiper ...

Ponder: "His NFL teammates/fans will absolutely LOVE him."

We're skeptical about the notion that he lasts that long.

The Houston Texans at No. 3? The Atlanta Falcons at No. 8? The Washington Commanders at No. 11? Yes, even with Wentz already in the fold?

Willis and Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett are the top two quarterbacks in the upcoming draft, in the eyes of many scouts. That can change, of course. But Mailk Willis seems very much on the rise here, not only in the eyes of the NFL scouts, but also in the eyes of people like Ponder who are getting to know him.

