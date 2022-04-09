Skip to main content

NFL Draft: Commanders Interested In Offensive Line Depth?

The Washington Commanders spent time with offensive lineman over the course of the top 30 visits.

The Washington Commanders have seen plenty of overhaul along the offensive line -- more than any other position.

Wes Schweitzer 2nd Spike © Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Wes Schweitzer

Charles Leno Grunt © Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Charles Leno

Left to Right: Brandon Scherff, Kyle Allen

Brandon Scherff

While some big names were let go, there were some brought in. Washington seems rock solid across the board but it is always important to have depth in case of injury, which has been common for the Commanders.

During the top 30 visits, Washington has hosted multiple offensive lineman. This includes UTSA’s Spencer Burford, Washington State’s Abe Lucas and Central Michigan’s Luke Goedeke. 

Washington currently holds the 11th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft and it is unlikely that they go lineman here. That does not mean that they will not opt for one on day two or three.

The offseason began when the Commanders saw Brandon Scherff sign with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ereck Flowers was then released to clear cap space. Cornelius Lucas was brought back and the Commanders hit a home run by signing Andrew Norwell, who is expected to start on the left side with Charles Leno.

Chase Roullier will return from injury while Sam Cosmi and Wes Schweitzer have a chance to land a starting spot on the right side. 

Andrew Norwell

Andrew Norwell

Chase Roullier Arizona Mark J. Rebilas USA TODAY

Chase Roullier

Charles Leno

Charles Leno

Washington has dealt with its fair share of injuries along the offensive line so adding depth is not a bad idea. Right now, Lucas and Saahdiq Charles are looking like the key backups coming off the bench.

The Commanders have a history of adding linemen in the draft and it could happen once again in 2022. The incoming rookie would have a chance to learn from some veteran presence in the locker room and develop at his own pace.

