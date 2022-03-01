Skip to main content

NFL Free Agency: Should Washington Sign Mitch Trubisky?

After spending a season with the Buffalo Bills, perhaps Mitchell Trubisky can be the Washington Commanders franchise quarterback

One doesn't need an insider perspective to know the Washington Commanders are going to try and upgrade at quarterback. 

Taylor Heinicke was never viewed as the franchise option, and last season proved he's best used as a high-end backup. 

According to league reports, Washington will continue to look at every quarterback available this free agency. Although the market as a whole is considered "weak," the Commanders simply need a name that can elevate their passing attack.

One of those names could be Mitchell Trubisky

His stat line and winning percentage suggests his transition back to a full-time starter isn't as far-fetched as some would believe. 

The former No. 2 overall pick of the 2017 Draft spent last season as Josh Allen's backup with the Buffalo Bills. After a failed tenure as the Chicago Bears' franchise option, many around the league believed that taking a year to learn under now-New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be enough to have him compete for a starting job elsewhere once free agency begins. 

Washington is a team to watch for come next month and for good reason. This also could be viewed as a stronger option than drafting a quarterback at No. 11 who might not pan out. 

Trubisky's overall numbers in Chicago could have been better, but they weren't bad. In four years, the former North Carolina quarterback threw for 8,554 yards, 48 touchdowns, 29 interceptions and compiled a 29-21 record. He also completed 63.4 percent of his passes and finished with a passer rating of 87.0. 

Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Trubisky wanted to take a season after his time in Chicago to "reset" his overall outlook in the league. Starting wasn't important, but rather improving with his decision-making and limiting turnovers were top priorities.

"Going to Buffalo really opened my eyes," said Trubisky via Fowler. "After being in Chicago for four years, there was only one way I knew how to do things. [Being] in Buffalo and [having] a different way of doing things, you learn what's possible. It helped me get back to instinctual football and using my talents rather than overthinking."

Adding Trubisky to the Commanders doesn't fix the quarterback position all at once, but it does give them options early in the draft. Although quarterback is a glaring need, Washington must also look to upgrade its secondary, linebackers and offensive line. 

Instead of selecting Pitt's Kenny Pickett or Liberty's Malik Willis early, the Commanders would simply add Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder or Nevada's Carson Strong in Round 2. This would also allow the rookie to sit a season and learn offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system before actually fighting for reps in 2023. 

Trubisky is clearly good enough to push any quarterback for starting reps. Then again, maybe in Turner's offense, he could be the long-term answer for Washington.

