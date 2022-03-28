Washington Mock Draft: Commanders Give Carson Wentz New Weapon

In the latest mock draft by Pro Football Focus, Washington adds a new receiver to the mix

The Washington Commanders likely aren't targeting at quarterback at No. 11 in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Carson Wentz will hopefully be the answer for Washington at quarterback for the next several seasons. For now, it's all about building around the offense for coordinator Scott Turner to elevate Wentz's game. The franchise might as well give its new gunslinger more weapons to work with this season.

In the latest mock draft by Pro Football Focus, Washington misses out on adding the physical receiver Drake London from USC. Instead, the franchise adds one of the top weapons in the class with Ohio State's Garrett Wilson.

The Commanders’ offense needs more firepower beyond Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims, Dyami Brown and Curtis Samuel to have success with Carson Wentz now under center. Wilson is a dynamic pass-catcher who can complement McLaurin immediately as the No. 2 option. His feet are a bit erratic in his routes and releases, but he can clean that up at the next level. What can’t be coached is his innate separation ability and suddenness with and without the ball in his hands. He is currently DraftKings' favorite (+115) to be the first receiver off the board in the 2022 NFL Draft. - PFF

Washington is hopeful to come to terms with McLaurin on an extension before the start of free agency in 2023. Although the Commanders could look to add the franchise tag him, it's best to try to get a long-term deal done before it even reaches that level.

Samuel was limited last season due to injury. Washington coach Ron Rivera isn't ready to move past Brown, the team's third-round selection in 2021. Both pass-catchers are in for a big season. Adding some competition to the room would make sense.

Wilson, the potential No. 1 receiver in the class, has the tools be a Day 1 contributor. Although he needs to continue to work on his routes, the Buckeyes' receiver rarely drops passes. During his time in Columbus, he finished with seven total dropped catchable balls.

Wilson also has been revered for his ability to make defenders missing open space. In three seasons, he averaged 15.4 yards per catch and recorded at least 30 receptions per season.

Washington could have multiple options on the clock Thursday evening. The Commanders could consider upgrading their linebacker room with either Georgia's Nakobe Dean or Utah's Devin Lloyd. Washington also could add cornerback depth with LSU's Derek Stingley Jr. or Washington's Trent McDuffie.

Receiver is a need for the offense to fully thrive with Wentz at quarterback. Adding Wilson could give Washington to top duo in the division entering 2023 and beyond.