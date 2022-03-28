Where Do Commanders Fall in NFL Power Rankings After Wentz Trade?

A lot of NFL teams look drastically different than just a month ago, as league owners and general managers take advantage of free agency and available players on the trading block.

Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images Carson Wentz Carson Wentz Riggo's Rag Carson Wentz

There are still several players available that could help any NFL team, as Tyrann Mathieu, Bobby Wagner, and Jarvis Landry all remain unsigned, but most of the big names are gone.

The Washington Commanders needed to make some big splashes in free agency or with trades, and for the most part, they haven't. With so many areas of need on the current roster, and with free-agent losses like Brandon Scherff, we expected more movement from general manager Martin Mayhew and his staff. They've quietly brought in guard Andrew Norwell to replace Scherff and signed defensive end Efe Obada.

Of course, the biggest addition for Washington came via trade as Carson Wentz was brought on board to - well - we're not really sure. At the cost of $28 million this season, he'll be the starter, but he's certainly not the future of the franchise.

We all knew the Commanders would add a quarterback but that trade took many by surprise.

With rosters being as they are now, NFL.com recently unveiled its new power rankings.

With the Commanders adding Wentz - presumably to make the team better - they would be expected to climb a bit in the rankings from before the trade.

Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images Carson Wentz Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images Carson Wentz Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images Carson Wentz

But, no, Washington moved down a spot to No. 26.

Carson Wentz just wants to be loved. “Knowing that you’re wanted and feeling that support means a lot,” the veteran said in his first news conference after being acquired by the Commanders. “It allows me to play confidently, freely, which will allow me to play my best ball.” Wentz profiles as an upgrade over the inconsistent Taylor Heinicke, but you wonder if Washington would have ultimately been better off finding a cheaper solution on the open market. Wentz hasn’t been a special player for a long time, and it’s telling that two teams have now cut ties with the former No. 2 overall pick in as many years. Perhaps Wentz can rediscover his 2017 form with a standout supporting cast — that’s just not something the Commanders have at the moment.

Wentz is still trying to prove himself just as he has been since being taken No. 2 overall by Philadelphia in 2016. And while he's an upgrade over Taylor Heinicke, the question is, will he be enough to move the needle?

Apparently, Wentz is enough of an upgrade for Washington to fall in the power rankings after his acquisition. He'll have his chance to prove that wrong.