Rodgers Signed, Russell Traded: Where is Washington Now in QB Search?

Washington Commanders finally have a name, but they still need a franchise quarterback

With the NFL's franchise in Washington brandishing a new name, the excuses and distractions should be set aside. Sure, there's still owner Daniel Snyder's continuing legal saga, but ... did we mention the team in Washington has a new name?

Head coach Ron Rivera is entering his third season at the helm and he, too, is running out of excuses. The pressure to win is the strongest it's been since Rivera arrived, and it all needs to start at quarterback.

Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke

Dwayne Haskins Hands Hips © Geoff Burke 2020 Dec 27

Dwayne Haskins

Kirk Cousins WSH © Noah K. Murray 2017 Dec 31

Kirk Cousins

With Tuesday's news that Aaron Rodgers has accepted a new $200 million contract from the Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos have pulled off the trade of the offseason in acquiring Seattle's Russell Wilson, the Commanders still have their work cut out for them. Did Washington have a shot at Wilson? Reports were that it "reached out to every team to inquire about a QB's availability and cost."

Was Washington beat out in the Wilson sweepstakes like it was in the bidding war for Matthew Stafford? Reports are the haul that Denver offered to Seattle was bigger than the haul that Washington offered. Obviously, the Commanders can't offer more than they have available. 

Ron Rivera
wilson broncos
Left to Right: Russell Wilson, Jonathan Allen
But that doesn't change the fact that Washington still needs a franchise quarterback. And there are options.

https___riggosrag.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_56243821

Mark Brunell

jason campbell

Jason Campbell

robert griffin

Robert Griffin III

Veterans are still available, like the San Francisco 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo and Chicago Bears Mitchell Trubisky. And next month's NFL Draft will bring hot quarterback prospects such as Pitt's Kenny Pickett and Liberty's Malik Willis. Based on his comments from the NFL Scouting Combine, Rivera might have a favorite when on the clock at No. 11. That's Willis, who seems to be emerging as the new consensus No. 1 quarterback of the 2022 class.

Whatever course of action Rivera and the Commanders pursue, let's hope it's the right one. Washington has been without a true franchise quarterback for too long. And everyone knows you can't get to the promised land of a Super Bowl without a bonafide star under center.

