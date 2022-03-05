Washington Trade for Russell Wilson: 2 1st-Round Picks to Seahawks? Should Commanders Increase Offer?

Is the "strong offer'' equate to "multiple first-round picks''? We believe so. "Two''? Probably. And why do we think that?

Let the bidding - and the game of "Chicken'' - begin.

Russell Wilson, the Seattle Seahawks' maybe-available quarterback, is at present the apple of the Washington Commanders eye. They have made a "strong offer'' to Seattle in an attempt to trade for Wilson.

Is the "strong offer'' equate to "multiple first-round picks''? We believe so. "Two''? Probably. And why do we think that? Because it is already known that Seattle's asking price is "three first-round picks.''

And thus ignites the game of "Chicken.''

Wilson in Washington Watson, Payne, Wilson Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images Wilson

If Washington - so needy for a difference-making bump of an otherwise good roster - will offer two, why not offer three?



If Seattle - so obviously no longer in a perfect marriage with the Pro Bowl QB - will accept three, why not cave and take two?

We already know that Washington is "canvassing'' the NFL in search of a star QB. And we already know that there are ties to Wilson that make sense. And now NFL Network has advanced the ball, Ian Rapoport reporting "the Commanders ... made a strong offer to the Seahawks on Russell Wilson.''

Washington offered multiple first-round picks for Wilson, but the proposition didn't go anywhere. Per Rapoport, Washington is expected to go "all in" on adding a quarterback similar to what the Los Angeles Rams did last offseason when acquiring Matthew Stafford.

"This year we are being very proactive, looking, searching," Washington coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday in Indianapolis. "We are trying to truly cover every base. … Every time you hear something, you're checking into it. And so we've got to do our work. We've got to do our due diligence."

Earlier this week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll insisted the team has "no intention" of moving off Wilson despite finishing under .500 for the first time since 2011.

"At this time of year, there's conversations about everybody, and it's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players," Carroll said regarding Wilson status. "That's not changed. It's been the same every year. It's the same."

And what does Wilson say?

"I'm from Richmond, I know what you mean," Wilson said this week in a visit on the "Today Show." "I've got people hitting me up every day, all my friends and all that from the East Coast.

"But Seattle's the place that I'm at right now and I love it, and it's great, man."

Does that crush the idea of Wilson "coming home'' to play for the Commanders via a blockbuster trade? That is how many interpret his remarks.

Wilson has been saying that sort of thing in public for two offseasons now, keeping the waters calm ... despite the bubbles that keep forming beneath the surface.

Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Rivera Heinicke © Joe Nicholson | 2020 Dec 13 Washington and Russell Wilson

The leaks about Wilson's dissatisfaction with the Seahawks - the only team the Virginia native and perennial Pro Bowler has ever played for - didn't come from the Seahawks, right?

Maybe the reason there won't be movement of Wilson - who also recently altered his social media identity to scrub his Seahawks photo from his page - is because of the high price.

But Rivera has been clear about his willingness to pay some level of "high price.''

Rivera has repeatedly and openly stated Washington's desire for a major upgrade at QB. Names like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson and Wilson - pricy and unlikely as some may think them to be - have a place in this discussion. ... even as Wilson, 33, suggests they don't.



"I love the East Coast,'' Wilson said, "but I think the West Coast is better for me right now. I've got my whole family over here."

Washington may have to up the ante to get Russell Wilson's "whole family'' to D.C.