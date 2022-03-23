Skip to main content

‘Honest & Objective’: Commanders Searching For New Radio Home

The Commanders are now in need of a new broadcasting home.

If Washington Commanders fans want to listen to games on the radio next season, they are going to have to flip to a new station.

The Team 980 radio host Kevin Sheehan announced Wednesday that the radio station would no longer broadcast games for the 2022 season.

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders crest

Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders uniforms

Left to Right: Taylor Heinicke, Wendell Smallwood

Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke hands the ball off to fullback Alex Armah

Instead, the station will provide "at least four hours of pregame coverage, a new in-game talk show focusing on analysis and fan-reaction and in-game betting angles."

The station released a statement in regard to its decision behind removing in-game coverage.

“The organization and the company disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and the station believed it was also important to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information, analysis, and commentary about the Commanders.”

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Derek Stingley Jr.
Play

ESPN Mock Draft: Commanders Surprise with LSU CB

Mel Kiper Jr.'s latest mock draft suggests a new player for the Commanders

By David Harrison21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_16612734
Play

Washington Should Re-Sign Underrated Asset Cornelius Lucas

The Washington Commanders have reshaped the offensive line this offseason but have a chance to bring back a familiar face.

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
23 hours ago
wentz ryan
Play

Carson Replaced: Colts Trade for Falcons QB Matt Ryan, Give Him Wentz's No. 2

The Colts were wrong a year ago about something Washington now insists is right. The Falcons tried to do something huge in bringing in Deshaun Watson and failed, getting just a third-round pick for their most iconic player.

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
23 hours ago

Sheehan also echoed his sentiments on the move, stating that he hopes the station will be able to give "honest, objective analysis about the team.”

dan wife snyder

Washington Commanders co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder

Dan Snyder © Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder

USATSI_17912632

Washington Commanders co-owner Tanya Snyder (right) with quarterback Carson Wentz (center) and head coach Ron Rivera (left)

The removal of in-game broadcasts comes after a tumultuous first half of the offseason where owner Dan Snyder has been involved in several controversies, including sexual assault.

The Team 980 isn't the only organization attempting to distance itself from the Commanders. Anheuser-Busch declined to renew its sponsorship deal with the Commanders last week, and medical companies Inova and Medliminal both cut ties with the organization earlier this offseason.

Those business losses could ramp up the pressure on the league to take appropriate action against owner Dan Snyder for the long list of accusations concerning misconduct within the organization. 

Now, the Commanders are searching for a new partner to broadcast games for the upcoming season.

Derek Stingley Jr.
News

ESPN Mock Draft: Commanders Surprise with LSU CB

By David Harrison21 hours ago
USATSI_16612734
News

Washington Should Re-Sign Underrated Asset Cornelius Lucas

By Greg Patuto23 hours ago
wentz ryan
News

Carson Replaced: Colts Trade for Falcons QB Matt Ryan, Give Him Wentz's No. 2

By Mike Fisher23 hours ago
WFT - New Uniforms
News

Commanding Disgust: NFL Fans Throw Shade on Washington Uniforms

By Richie WhittMar 22, 2022
norwell
News

Commanders Sign Andrew Norwell: Contract Breakdown Looks Like a Steal

By Mike FisherMar 22, 2022
Christian Watson
News

Weaponizing Wentz: Washington's 4 Best WR Options

By David HarrisonMar 21, 2022
Garrett Wilson
News

Three's Company: Will Washington Draft Another Ohio State Receiver?

By Greg PatutoMar 21, 2022
Taylor Heinicke
News

Matt Ryan Traded to Colts: Could Falcons Target Taylor Heinicke?

By Greg PatutoMar 21, 2022