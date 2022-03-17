Skip to main content

Stressed Out! Where Do Commanders Fans Fall in NFL Stress Index?

Which NFL fanbases had the most stressful 2021 season?

We're more than a month removed from Super Bowl LVI and fans of all but one team are still looking back at what last season could've been. From frustrating, head-scratching losses to blowout victories as the favorite, fans of NFL teams boasted weekends on both ends of the emotional spectrum.

By using a variety of metrics like turnovers per game and close wins and losses, The Action Network ranks last season's most stressed-out fanbases.

USATSI_17912659

New Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz

gettyimages-608721313-640x640

FedEx Field

norwell 1

New Commanders OL Andrew Norwell

Some factors included in determining the index were:

  • Losses during the 2021-22 NFL season (index score out of 20)
  • Win percentage during the 2021-22 NFL season (index score out of 20)
  • Games won by a margin of four points or less (index score out of 20)
  • Games lost by a margin of four points or less (index score out of 20)
  • Loss of game as the favorite (index score out of 20)
  • Penalties conceded each game (index score out of 10)
  • Number of interceptions and fumbles per game (index score out of 10)
  • Total games missed by players during the 2021-22 NFL season (index score out of 10)
  • Number of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 (index score out of 10)
  • Percentage of negative comments online between September 2021 – February 2022 (index score out of 10)

For each team, all index scores were combined to give an overall total out of 150. The higher the index score, the more stressful a team is to support.

The Washington Commanders ranked No. 21 with a score of 58.02, although with the quarterback situation playing out the way it did, we're positive Commanders fans would disagree, and claim a higher score.

Washington is also dealing with salary cap issues making it difficult to sign much-needed free agent help.

USATSI_17165431

Former Commanders' S Landon Collins

https___riggosrag.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2017_07_56243821

Former Washington QB Mark Brunell

Terry McLaurin

Terry McLaurin

Taking the top spot as the NFL’s most stress-inducing team last season is the Baltimore Ravens, receiving the highest score of 104.97 out of 150. Thanks to 11 games going down to the wire, it was an emotional season for Ravens fans. This was apparent on social media, with the Ravens receiving the 2nd highest number of negative conversations across the entire NFL. Only the Raiders had more.

Screen Shot 2022-03-17 at 3.17.42 PM

Moving down the table, Giants (86.73) and Lions (81.38) fans complete the list of the three most stressful teams to support last season. While both teams had some of the worst win percentages, it’s the Giants’ frustrating 1.8 of giveaways per game - the highest in the league - that pushes them into 2nd spot.

For Bucs (39.42) and Eagles (40.87) fans, the 2021 NFL season was far more relaxing. The Bucs tied for the fewest losses last season with 5 and only played out three close games all season. The Eagles also gave their fans an easy ride, only featuring in three close games, as well as losing just once as favorite. 

