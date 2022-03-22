Commanders Sign Andrew Norwell: Contract Breakdown Looks Like a Steal

The Washington Commanders get help along the offensive line - and they get it affordably.

It has been a busy week for the Washington Commanders along the offensive line. After losing some key parts, D.C. might have just found the help it needed - and now we have the Andrew Norwell contract breakdown. ...

Washington is signing Norwell, who spent the first four years of his career with the Carolina Panthers before going to Jacksonville for four more, to a deal that according to a source breaks down like this:

It's a two-year deal totaling $10 million, with $5.7M guaranteed, and base salaries of just $1.2 million (guaranteed) and $3.54 million.

It is, in short, a steal - especially if Norwell, 30, plays up to form - "form'' including the fact he was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2017.

The Commanders are getting an experienced lineman with a proven track record of success. In 2021, Norwell started all 17 games for the Jaguars and committed just two penalties.

This move comes just after it was announced that Brandon Scherff is going to the Jags. Washington was unable to come to terms with its All-Pro guard last season so this departure was to be expected. It was a bit more surprising when the Commanders decided to release Ereck Flowers rather than restructuring his deal. This move saved the team $10 million against the cap.

After losing two key members of the offensive line, this is a move that can help get the line back to where it was. Norwell's signing will go a long way in protecting new quarterback Carson Wentz. ... and it comes in a cap-friendly way.