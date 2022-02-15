Is Jimmy Garoppolo Worth Trading Washington's First-Round Pick?

In case you didn't know, the Washington Commanders are inquiring about adding a quarterback this offseason. One of the biggest names on the market will be San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo.

Garoppolo proved to management that he's a capable quarterback and can win games with a quality supporting cast. San Francisco finished 10-7, made the postseason and were several plays away from making it to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

The 49ers are moving forward with former first-rounder Trey Lance in 2022, meaning Garoppolo is expected to be traded. Washington would likely be interested in adding him for the right price, but what would that price be?

In a recent interview with several NFL executives, The Athletic's Ben Standig was told that some believe the Commanders could justify giving up its first-round selection in April simply because Garoppolo is a better option than the top prospects in the upcoming draft.

“The executive doesn’t think Garoppolo is worth the 11th selection or any first-round choice based on skill set and injury history. Yet he argued the Commanders could justify sending the pick to San Francisco should they concede none of the incoming passers are worthy of that selection." - Ben Standig

The Commanders are only a year removed from making the playoffs with a 7-9 record in the NFC East. Although it was believed that quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick might have been an upgrade over names on the roster, he only played in one game before suffering a season-ending hip injury.

Veteran Taylor Heinicke was always viewed as a quality backup option. Although he filled in as an efficient starter, he wasn't able to get his team over the hump, leading to a 7-10 finish.

Garoppolo's inconsistencies in the postseason certainly hurt his stock with some teams, but the Commanders might believe they are a quarterback away from contending. Washington has a stable run game with Antonio Gibson and a talent-laden defense and although there isn't an established No. 2 receiver, there are few pass-catchers better than Terry McLaurin. All that combined might be enough for Garoppolo to flourish in offensive coordinator Scott Turner's system.

Another executive tells Standig that might be enough for Washington to feel motivated to make a trade.

"One executive positively labeled Garoppolo a ‘functional starter,’ a level he says doesn’t apply for several players who started games in 2021, like Washington’s Taylor Heinicke—and perhaps all of the 2022 QB draft prospects.” - Standig

Washington, with coach Ron Rivera and general manager Martin Mayhew, are surely in "win-now" mode, meaning a big decision is about to be made on a veteran like Garoppolo as to whether he outweighs any rookie or potential free agent option.