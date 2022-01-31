Skip to main content
Jimmy Garoppolo’s Ugly Interception Sends Rams to Super Bowl

Jimmy Garoppolo played a clean game for much of Sunday night, relying on San Francisco’s weapons to keep pace with Matthew Stafford and the Rams. But on the final series, Garoppolo finally made a crucial mistake

Garoppolo was forced out of the pocket on 3rd-and-13 from the 49ers’ 22-yard line, and he flung up a shovel pass behind the line of scrimmage. The pass was picked off by Rams safety Jordan Fuller, effectively sealing the 20–17 Los Angeles victory. 

Garoppolo and the 49ers did not score a point in the fourth quarter as they blew a 17–7 lead. The loss was reminiscent of Super Bowl LIV, in which Kansas City went on a 21–0 run in the fourth quarter en route to a 31–20 victory. 

The offseason will begin for San Francisco on Monday. As for the Rams, they’ll face Joe Burrow and the Bengals in Super Bowl LIV

