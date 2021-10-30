Why Toughest Opponents Bring Out Best in WFT Defensive Line

People around the Washington Football Team are upset.

Talks in the preseason centered on defending the NFC East Division title, getting back to the playoffs, and building on a Wild Card exit in 2020.

As we've seen, some of the WFT stars haven't quite performed at their best, and the rest of the team is trying to catch up. In the regular season, there have been fewer talks, as the focus has turned to questions.

Why is the capable and dynamic quarterback not having as much success? Why is the team's prized offensive free agent unable to heal and get on the field? Why can't the defense keep opponents from scoring, especially on the first drive of the game?

We're starting to get some answers, even if they aren't all good. On the defensive side of things, the front four featuring all first-round NFL Draft picks is starting to come alive. It's helped the WFT be in winnable contests against two of their most difficult opponents.

"I never would have guessed we'd have our best rushing days against Kansas City and Green Bay," Washington defensive line coach Sam Mills III told media on Friday. "Given who they have at quarterback...To be honest with you. I think they put their foot down, took ownership, and decided they're going to work together."

Togetherness. In a team sport, you'd think some of that would just come naturally. But human beings don't just bond because you put them in the same colors and tell them they're a team.

Coming together requires work, and it's the work being put in by Jonathan Allen, Montez Sweat, Daron Payne, and Chase Young, coach Mills says is creating this improved product.

"We have guys that can win one-on-ones," said Mills. "I always use a basketball term with those guys. When you have an elite scorer on a team, hey, he wants everybody to get out the way so he can do his thing, right? Well, for us we have scorers, but we got to learn how to work together. And it actually makes life way easier on us when we do work together...working off of each other and just getting used to playing with each other."

It kind of makes you wonder if it truly was the right tactical approach for Washington to play their starting units so little as they progressed through the preseason. Water under the bridge at this point, but it's something sure to come up as another preseason rolls around, in the Summer of 2022.

Back to 2021 though, the unit is starting to gel, and their position coach says they're starting to play as one which is helping spark more impact from the defensive line.

Which is good, since that was supposed to be the strongest element of the team.

And as they continue to see results, the unit should be able to build off the growth they've experienced together, so far. Results oftentimes translate to sacks, but don't necessarily have to, to have a good day in the trenches.

"I don't measure the success of our pass rush off of the sack numbers," Mills said. "It's measured off of: Do we affect the quarterback in the game plan? That's what I'm looking for (from) my group affecting the game plan, not necessarily the numbers, the numbers will come."

Hard to argue the pass rush hasn't been more impactful the last few weeks, and even more so in the last two.

Even as specific names haven't jumped off the stat sheet, the unit is working well. And if the focus remains on the sum of the parts, instead of the individuals comprising it, then they'll have a big opportunity to get their team a win against the Denver Broncos this weekend.

Both teams have been 'get right' teams for many opponents this year.

Perhaps it's finally time for the Washington Football Team to get a little of that magic going their way as they head into the bye, with a little more magic getting set to, perhaps, reappear in the coming weeks.