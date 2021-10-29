Washington GAMEDAY: Beat Broncos or Season’s Over?

The Washington Football Team needs to convert. Offense, defense, and special teams. The burgundy and gold can't afford any more missed red zone opportunities, giving up third-and-longs and missed field goals. If Washington can play the way it did against the Green Bay Packers but have quarterback Taylor Heinicke and the offense consistently score points on its drives and the defense continuously force its opponents to three and outs and allow less than 30 points, the nation's capital can keep itself in the game with the Denver Broncos and any of its upcoming opponents. If so, Washington will likely finish with more W's.

The burgundy and gold will be without wide receivers Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown once again. As the season has progressed, it's noticeable that Heinicke can have success with anyone on the field, but he needs to be himself.

"You go back two weeks ago against the Saints and the Chiefs. I have a different mindset to where I didn't want to lose the job and that resulted in bad play in my opinion," Heinicke said. "I think when I go out there and just have fun and have nothing to lose, that's when I feel like I'm at my best."

Washington's defense went up against quarterback Terry Bridgewater when it faced the Carolina Panthers last season. He only threw for 197 yards, but he did throw 11 first downs and helped his offense convert six third downs and two fourth downs. The defense came up with four sacks against Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers last week and the unit must carry that same energy this week.

The Broncos will be getting back No. 1 receiver Jerry Jeudy from IR. Denver's offense also has two sneaky-good receivers in Courtland Sutton and Tim Patrick. The Washington secondary needs to make stops on third and fourth down because many offenses aren't scared of coordinator Jack Del Rio's defense.

In short … Washington needs to defeat Denver or the season is more than likely over.

ODDS: Denver is -3.5. Total is 44.5.

BETTING TRENDS: Washington is 1-6 against the spread this season.

FUN FACT: Washington last played the Broncos in December 2017 and the burgundy and gold won, 27-11.

KEEP AN EYE ON: Washington receivers Curtis Samuel and Dyami Brown and offensive tackle Sam Cosmi are out. Cornerback William Jackson III, guard Brandon Scherff, receiver Cam Sims and offensive tackle Cornelius Lucas are questionable. Running back Antonio Gibson and receiver Terry McLaurin will be active.

GAME TIME: 4:25 p.m. ET, Sunday, Oct. 31

LOCATION: Mile High Stadium, Denver, Colorado

TV/RADIO: FOX, The Team 980, WMAL 105.9

THE FINAL WORD: "If we get to December in the right frame of mind, anything can happen with so many division games," head coach Ron Rivera said.