If Aaron Rodgers is Done with Packers, is Washington a Realistic Option?

Non-committal to Green Bay at best, Washington may provide what future Hall of Famer seeks

It's possible the NFL world just watched Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers play his final game, in a 13-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last Saturday night.

Completing 20 of his 29 attempts, Rodgers threw for 225 yards, and while he had zero interceptions, the future Hall-of-Fame quarterback was held out of the end zone for just the second time in his playoff career and the first at Lambeau Field. Ten points are also the fewest a Packers team has produced in the postseason with Rodgers at quarterback.

Now, the future will be the topic of conversation for Rodgers, but it may not involve the Green Bay Packers.

"I'm going to take some time and have conversations with folks around here, and then take some time away and make a decision," Rodgers said following the Packers' exit from the 2021-22 NFL Playoffs. "I haven't even let the moment really sink in yet."

These words are not unlike those spoken by Tom Brady following his final game as quarterback of the New England Patriots.

Similarly, following a loss in the team's first playoff game of the season, and after a performance that fell short of the player's legendary status.

The next season, Brady won a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Rodgers may just follow that business plan, looking for new arrangements in the coming year.

Even if he isn't open to admitting it just yet, Rodgers does know one factor in his decision about the future though, and it's what he's not interested in.

"There are a lot of decisions to be made," Rodgers said. "Key players, a lot of guys who played tonight. I don't want to be part of a rebuild if I'm going to keep playing."

The last part stands out. Much of the previous conflict between the quarterback and Packers franchise has surrounded the way the team roster was constructed.

Specifically, Rodgers has criticized how successful players - wide receiver, Randall Cobb for example - were allowed to walk away, resulting in his having to incorporate new blood into what was already a successful offense.

In short, he doesn't want to fix what isn't broken.

Reloading sounds more up Rodgers' alley. Keep the cornerstone players while adding more contributors around them.

If Green Bay and its horrid salary-cap situation can't provide what he's looking for, perhaps Washington can.

With the current Washington roster, adding a quarterback of Rodgers' caliber arguably makes it one of the top three teams in the NFC. Bringing in one or more of his friends from Green Bay if feasible given Washington has significant cap space as well.

After two straight seven-win seasons, Ron Rivera will be under more pressure in 2022 to produce a winning year in the team's first under its new brand. Making finding a quarterback to lead the team all the more important.

A Hall-of-Fame quarterback calling FedEx Field home next season would go a long way to achieving what both sides are looking to accomplish.