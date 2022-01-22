Packers vs. 49ers Playoffs, Then Jimmy G. Trade to Washington?

NFL executives predict that a new quarterback will be in Washington in 2022

While the Washington Football Team is preparing to find its next franchise quarterback, some NFL executives are predicting the answer could come from a player in Saturday's NFL Playoffs.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo to Washington is a real possibility?

"I have some concerns about Garoppolo outside of the Kyle Shanahan offense, but Washington has some in-breaking stuff that would be similar," an unnamed NFL executive told ESPN.

In Washington, the 49ers' quarterback would be working with back-to-back 1,000-yard wide receiver Terry McLaurin, top NFC rusher Antonio Gibson, a reliable tight end in Logan Thomas, receiver Curtis Samuel, and whatever talent the 2022 NFL Draft brings to the WFT.

The next question is a matter of who the next 'guy' should be according to head coach Ron Rivera and his staff.

"I have a plan [about the quarterback position] ... I've been talking with our personnel people, our coaches about it. We put it together," Rivera said.

"Is it possible to trade for a franchise guy? We've got names ... when the moment is right, it will come to fruition. We're going to be very diligent with this ... and find the answers that we need."

Despite only playing in 15 games, Garoppolo threw 20 touchdowns and ran in for another three last season.

Most importantly, he led his team to the playoffs and an upset-victory over the No. 3 Dallas Cowboys.

"I know what type of player I am in this league and where I stand," Garoppolo said to NBC Sports' Peter King. "All the noise out there ... keep it coming. It fuels me and keeps me going."