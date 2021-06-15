Could Washington Football Team Offense Be 'Fastest In NFL'?

An ESPN analyst is sold that the Washington Football Team did enough the offense to win the title of top speedsters.

One thing fans know about the Washington Football Team is that the defense is here to play. That's what happens when coaches Ron Rivera and Jack Del Rio combine their minds to create a roster of superstars in the making.

Offensively? Washington was lackluster in 2020. The team finished with the 25th-ranked unit overall and only had two targets with over 700 receiving yards on the season.

Washington spent the offseason upgrading on both sides of the ball. One the biggest factors the new faces have? Speed.

That speed could be dangerous in keeping WFT ahead in the NFC East race, according to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

"I think this offense is going to be predicated on a ton of speed. It might be the fastest offense in the NFL," Orlovsky said on NFL Live. "We’re talking Terry McLaurin on the outside, then they got Curtis Samuel in free agency. McLaurin is becoming one of the best receivers in the NFL, not just one of the best young ones. [QB Ryan Fitzpatrick]'s going to have a ton of weapons to throw to. Dyami Brown out of North Carolina is a huge selection. And then Antonio Gibson at tailback. Those are four guys that have absolute gas offensively."

Credit to Orlovsky for doubling down on his statements defending Washington. Earlier this month, the former NFL QB stated that Rivera's offseason has now made the WFT a top-four team in the NFC entering the summer.

Naturally, everything has to click for coordinator Scott Turner and his personnel before fans will crown the offseason a success.

McLaurin, Samuel and Gibson all were herald for their speed at their respective pro day's, running sub 4.4 40-times along the way. Brown, who was the vertical option during his time at North Carolina, ran a 4.45 last March.

The difference? Brown's playing speed looks stronger on tape. It allowed him to finish his final two seasons in Chapel Hill with over 1,000 yards while averaging 20 yards per catch.

Gibson is expected to expand his role as a runner. In terms of burst, the former Memphis receiver showed why his gadget-plus skills is best served out of the backfield. Last season, he led all NFL rookie runners with 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Last season, Fitzpatrick showed in Miami that he could be an efficient quarterback for at least another season. The Dolphins' weaponry was consistently one of the worst in the NFL — largely due to the opt-outs surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

If Fitzpatrick struggles during his time in D.C., it'll be hard to blame the playmakers this time around.

"Again I’ll say it. This could be the fastest offense in the NFL," Orlovsky said. "Now Fitzy has those roller-coaster rides, right? Because he plays with no fear of failure. He’s just going to play that 'YOLO, chuck-and-duck' style of football.

"I think Washington has a chance to be an outstanding football team, certainly winning that division and then making noise into the playoffs."

