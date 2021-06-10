Washington Wrap-Up: Minicamp Notebook

Here's what we saw on the final day of WFT minicamp practice before things start to get more real.

ASHBURN, Va. -- The Washington Football Team wrapped up the off-season on Thursday morning at the Inova Sports Performance Center on a mild, breezy morning ... all after an hour delay from the original scheduled time.

The practice also ended early as Dustin Hopkins nailed a 42-yard field-goal down the middle - after a bit of a created challenge.

Coach Ron Rivera explained that when he stopped practice in the middle of the eighth period (usually practices are nine or 10 periods), his plan was to put his players through a mini-conditioning test similar to the one they'll have to pass on July 27 upon arriving in Richmond for the start of training camp.

We then saw Hopkins kick a booming field goal, in terms of height, from the line of scrimmage of the 24.5-yard line - and the team erupted in excitement.

We later found out (but shhhh, don't tell Rivera) that it was only from 42 because he said afterwards it was supposed to be from 50 yards out.

It was a good way to end an already-shortened offseason; as Rivera moved mandatory mini-camp up a week and cancelled the last week of the voluntary organized team activities.

The fellas have plenty of vacation now.

Here's what we saw on the final day of practice before things start to get more real.

*While Wednesday was about the defensive backs swatting passes away -- Thursday was a better battle for the most part.

*Taylor Heinicke hit a deep home-run pass in the corner of the end zone to rookie Dyami Brown, who got behind the defense, and specifically Troy Apke and a converging safety.

It was a perfect pass and route by Brown, who has otherwise had some drops so far.

*Antonio Gandy-Golden had a gorgeous one-handed outstretched snatch on a pass from Kyle Allen over Apke, who had a tight coverage. Gandy-Golden appears to have had a fairly good offseason.

*Steven Sims Jr. snagged a long pass of about 20-plus yards from Taylor Heinicke moments after dropping a swing pass. Drops have been a problem in the offseason for Washington and Sims has never been consistent in that area.

*Defensive back Justin Phillips had an interception after a ball was batted up in the air by rookie Shaka Toney, who had himself a good week, as we detailed on Tuesday.

*William Jackson III broke up a long pass intended for the rookie Brown near the end zone.

*Bobby McCain had a heck of a day intercepting Fitzpatrick early and then picking off Heinicke over the middle.

Now? It's time for vacation. For the WFT players, that is. Our bet is that this organization will churn on - and our promise is that Washington SI will keep churning, too.