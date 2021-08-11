'Hard Knocks' - If It Was the Washington Football Team

Forget the Dallas Cowboys, WFT Boasts Its Own Fascinating Storylines

Yeah, yeah. We all tuned in Tuesday night to HBO's Hard Knocks series featuring the Dallas Cowboys.

It is, after all, a TV show about football.

Dak Prescott's scarred ankle and sore arm. Jerry Jones' tears (and over-salted McGriddle). Ezekiel Elliott's questionable gift-wrapping. Mike McCarthy's weird fascination with Austin Powers.

But why the Cowboys? They may be the NFL's most valuable franchise at $6.5 billion but, in case anyone has been keeping up, the organization formerly known as America's Team hasn't sniffed a Super Bowl in 26 years.

READ MORE: Super Sackers? Sweat-Young Put Pressure On NFL History

While the Cowboys are making their third appearance on Hard Knocks, there are 19 teams yet to be in the spotlight. In that group, of course, is the Washington Football Team and the rest of the otherwise high-profile NFC East.

Why not WFT? It was in the running to be featured in 2019, but was ultimately knocked out by the Oakland Raiders.

If this Summer HBO turned its cameras to the sights, sounds and storylines of Ashburn, Virginia, America would be fixated. The Top 5 plots:

5. Name Game - A weekly peek into the machinations of WFT's pending new name and logo would be riveting.

4. Dominant DL - Monster defensive ends Montez Sweat and Chase Young set their sights on breaking a 32-year-old NFL record for combined sacks.

3. Survivor vs. Stubborn - Cancer survivor Ron Rivera juggles being a head coach and a recruiter for the COVID vaccine on the league's most resistant team to the shot.

2. Fitzmagic - Journeyman quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and his epic beard say he's finally found a comfortable home. But is he merely a placeholder?

READ MORE: Ron Rivera Playfully Pokes New York Giants' Assistant Jason Garrett

1. Dan The Man? - With his team fined $10 million after an NFL investigation into WFT's toxic workplace, is owner Dan Snyder really removed from day-to-day operations while his wife, Tanya, controls the team?