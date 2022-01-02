Washington vs. Philadelphia INACTIVES: Curtis Samuel In or Out?

Win, and maybe the Washington Football Team still has a chance at playing meaningful football next week. Lose, and it's officially NFL Draft season.

That's what's on the line Sunday for the WFT when it hosts the Philadelphia Eagles.

But who's taking the field in this weekend’s effort?

We already knew cornerback William Jackson III is missing the game for the WFT. Philadelphia ruled out running back Miles Sanders on Friday.

Joining them in missing this game for Washington will be wide receiver Curtis Samuel, kicker Brian Johnson, quarterback Garrett Gilbert, linebacker Milo Eifler, and defensive ends Montez Sweat and James Smith-Williams.

Sweat was a big question mark entering the weekend as he continues to mourn the loss of his brother. Samuel and Smith-Williams were the other two players for Washington listed as questionable on Friday.

Of course, COVID-19 has continued its rampage through the NFL, leaving no team untouched. Especially in Washington.

For the Eagles, they'll also be without the services of backup quarterback Reid Sinnett, cornerback Tay Gowan, linebackers Shaun Bradley, offensive tackle Le’Raven Clark, center/guard Jack Anderson, and defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu.

At 6-9, Washington has one more chance to keep its dwindling playoff dreams alive.

WFT needs to win its final two games - including Week 18 at the New York Giants - and get a lot of help from several teams including the Atlanta Falcons, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans and the Eagles.

It all starts against Philly Sunday. Win, or go home.