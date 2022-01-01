Revamped Roster: How is Washington Replacing Former Pro Bowl Star?

The Washington Football Team (6-9) has activated punter Ryan Winslow and guard Deion Calhoun for its final home game against the Philadelphia Eagles (8-7) this season.

Winslow was signed to replace Tress Way. The 2019 Pro Bowl punter was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 List on Thursday.

Washington's new punter has been in the NFL since 2019, where he's spent some time with Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers. Unlike many other former Panthers who've joined the WFT, head coach Ron Rivera wasn't his coach. Winslow has played for Carolina (2) and Arizona (1) in three games this season.

In a flurry of roster moves forced by COVID, Washington also released former 2020 fourth-round pick Antonio Gandy-Golden on Saturday. He finished his WFT career with 10 games played, three receiving yards and 22 rushing yards.

Starting running back Antonio Gibson, left guard Ereck Flowers, right tackle Sam Cosmi and Way are officially out this Sunday against the Eagles due to COVID-19.

Washington activated five practice-squad players on Saturday as COVID replacements. The team brought up defensive end William Bradley-King, linebacker De'Jon Harris, cornerback D.J. Hayden, safety Jeremy Reaves and Running back Wendell Smallwood.

"Due to injury or COVID or what we've had to get used to [is] just kind of rotating guys," defensive line coach Sam Mills said. "The good thing about it is there's a lot of guys familiar with our system that have been here the last two years ... we're always prepared for it and we get those guys ready to go."

Washington's defense seemingly gets thinner by the week. Corner William Jackson III is out this week with a calf injury and defensive end Montez Sweat may not play for personal reasons.

"You don't have everybody playing. That's hard on them. That's not normal sh–t," Rivera said. "That real-life sh–t ... and we're just trying to help them along the way."

Despite all the COVID cases and injuries, the WFT must defeat the Eagles. Its playoffs hopes depend on it.