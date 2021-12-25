Skip to main content
    Landon Collins Moves to IR; Will Injuries Ruin Washington Playoff Chances?

    The WFT's season may soon be coming to an end due to injuries.
    Author:

    The month of December hasn't been very merry for The Washington Football Team, which had a COVID-19 outbreak and is losing players left and right to injury. Despite the COVID cases and injuries, Washington still has a 12-percent chance to make the playoffs.

    So ...

    "I really do believe all you need is a chance," head coach Ron Rivera said. "A big part of it, too, is being healthy at the right time, getting players back at the right opportunity, not having a big distraction, being able to stay focused as you trend toward something. We'll find out"

    As of this week, starting quarterback Taylor Heinicke, backup Kyle Allen, safety Kamren Curl and cornerback Kendall Fuller have all been activated off the Reserve/COVID list.

    "I'm just happy to be back," Heinicke said.

    As COVID cases fall, injuries rise in the nation's capitol. Safety Landon Collins is done for the regular season with a foot injury and corner William Jackson III (calf), safety Deshazor Everett (personal) and defensive end Daniel Wise (knee) won't play the Dallas Cowboys Sunday night. Running back Antonio Gibson and wide receiver Curtis Samuel are questionable for this week's game.

    "It’s very similar to what he [Gibson] had last year, and that was part of the problem is when it’s the big toe ... that turf toe, you got to stick that foot in the ground and drive off of it and go," Rivera said. "And you know it hampers you a little bit, and it’s unfortunate because he is a big part of what we try to do offensively."

    Washington can't afford to lose Gibson. The former Memphis standout is the seventh-highest rusher in the NFL with 862 yards. It's safe to say the WFT's Christmas wish this year is health for the rest of the season and beyond. 

